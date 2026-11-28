Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Indian cinema is set to witness an ambitious cinematic journey bringing together devotion, divine love, history and spirituality. Tag Productions has unveiled the first announcement poster of its upcoming feature film, ‘Shreenathji — An Eternal Love Saga’.

Sanjay Bhatt, who has been associated with the film industry for the past 35 years, is directing this ambitious cinematic venture. The big-budget film is expected to have a runtime of approximately three and a half to four hours.

Shri Lakshman Bhatt Ji, the father of Mahaprabhu Shri Vallabhacharya Ji, belonged to the South Indian Telang Brahmin tradition. The rich spiritual and cultural heritage of the Bhatt and Goswami families associated with this tradition has spread across various regions of India like a magnificent banyan tree.

For Sanjay Bhatt, who belongs to the same cultural tradition, this film is also an expression of reverence and devotion towards his spiritual heritage.

The film will feature episodes associated with Lord Krishna, the five Pandavas, Mahaprabhu Shri Vallabhacharya Ji, Shri Lakshman Bhatt Ji, the distinguished scholar Shri Shivanand Goswami Ji, and several eminent scholars from the Bhatt and Goswami traditions.

Special prominence will be given to Meerabai’s profound love and devotion towards Lord Krishna. Episodes associated with the eras of Akbar and Aurangzeb, various royal families, and the arrival of Shreenathji in Nathdwara will also form part of the film.

Extensive attention is being devoted to recreating historical periods spanning the 15th to the 20th centuries, with particular emphasis on period costumes, jewellery, architecture, royal settings, religious traditions and lifestyles. Elaborate sets are also being planned to depict traditional Vaishnav wedding ceremonies and family customs.

When asked about the production, Tag Productions’ producer Chiranjeevi Bhatt revealed that several other producers have expressed interest in associating with this ambitious cinematic venture. Official announcements will be made at the appropriate time.

Mansi Bhatt, who has directed several projects for Tag Productions and Mask TV OTT, expressed her pride in working alongside her father on such a significant project. She highlighted the combination of his 35 years of industry experience with the technological vision of the younger generation. A large team of artificial intelligence experts is also working on the film.

The story and screenplay are being finalised by Dr. Anju Bhatt, popularly known as ‘Anand Pragya’, following extensive research into ancient religious scriptures, Pushtimarg literature and Vaishnav traditions.

When asked to reveal further details about the storyline, she shared that the film would also feature divine episodes associated with Shri Yamunaji, Rukmini Ji and Shri Radha Rani.

Responding to questions about her composed Ashtaks and further details of the story, she smiled and requested everyone to wait for the appropriate time.

Presenting such an extensive spiritual and historical journey spanning centuries within a runtime of approximately three and a half to four hours is a significant creative challenge that Anand Pragya has embraced.

The film will feature approximately five to six songs. The casting process for prominent artistes is approaching its final stages, and their names will be officially announced at the appropriate time.

Filming is planned across various locations in South India, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

When asked about Shreenathji’s devotees across the world, transcending linguistic and geographical boundaries, Sanjay Bhatt responded with a smile, “Just wait a little longer, and you will soon discover how many languages we are planning to make this film in.”

‘Shreenathji — An Eternal Love Saga’ is being planned for a grand theatrical release in early 2028.

Shreenathji — An Eternal Love Saga: Where devotion becomes love, love becomes surrender, and surrender leads to the infinite grace of Shreenathji.

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