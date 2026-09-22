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Home > NX News > Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes

Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes

Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes
Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 10:19 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 22: Sri Sri Wellbeing, the Ayurveda and wellness arm of the Sri Sri Tattva group, has reopened its centre at Satellite following a renovation and expansion. The centre, which has served the neighbourhood for several years, now has a larger therapy area, additional Panchakarma rooms and refreshed consultation spaces, allowing it to care for more guests through the day.

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For most families in Ahmedabad, Ayurveda is not unfamiliar. It arrives through a grandmother’s advice, a spoon of ghee, a household remedy passed down without ceremony. What the expanded centre offers is that same understanding placed on a structured footing — a qualified doctor who assesses, a considered recommendation, and trained therapists who follow established protocols.

Consultations and therapy explanations are offered in Gujarati, Hindi or English, as the guest prefers.

The care journey begins with a consultation that includes Nadi Pariksha, the traditional reading of the pulse. Based on that assessment, the doctor recommends an appropriate combination and duration of therapies rather than a fixed menu. Guidance continues after the sessions end, so that what is learned at the centre carries into an everyday routine at home.

Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes

The Satellite centre provides Nadi Pariksha and doctor consultations, along with Ayurveda therapies including Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Swedana and Nasya. Its expanded facilities support Panchakarma programmes ranging from shorter courses to longer, doctor-guided ones. Also available are Netra Tejas, a traditional approach to eye wellness that may support those spending long hours at a screen, and Osteopathy, a complementary hands-on approach offered alongside — not as part of — the centre’s Ayurvedic services. Sri Sri Tattva medicines and Shankara skincare products are available on site.

Guests visiting the centre most commonly seek support across Stress & Sleep, Back, Neck & Joints, Digestion & Gut Health, Women’s Wellbeing, and Metabolic & Lifestyle Balance. The consulting doctor determines the appropriate approach in each case.

The approach is built around the individual rather than a standardised package of therapies — an unhurried consultation first, and a recommendation that fits the person in front of the doctor.

The expanded Satellite centre brings traditional Ayurvedic practice together with a structured care environment. Dedicated spaces for consultation, therapy and Panchakarma allow a broader range of programmes to run without crowding, with qualified doctors overseeing consultations and trained therapists delivering therapies according to established protocols.

The reopening strengthens Sri Sri Wellbeing’s presence in Gujarat and connects Ahmedabad guests to its wider network. The organisation operates 19 centres across 11 states in India, along with centres in the US, Germany, the UAE, Oman, Mongolia and Nigeria.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes
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Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes

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Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes
Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes
Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes
Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes
Sri Sri Wellbeing Reopens Expanded Satellite Centre, Bringing Doctor-Led Ayurveda to Ahmedabad Homes

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