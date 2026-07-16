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Home > NX News > Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars

Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars

Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 19:56 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 16: On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, Stellar Škoda, one of the largest dealer partners of Škoda Auto India, celebrated the beginning of hundreds of new journeys by delivering over 100 Škoda vehicles across its dealership network in Gujarat.

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Mass delivery celebrations were organised across Stellar Škoda dealerships in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Anand, and Mehsana, with customers and their families taking delivery of their new vehicles on one of the most auspicious days of the year.

As part of these celebrations, Stellar Škoda hosted its flagship customer event, The Stellar Škoda Grand Delivery Experience, in Ahmedabad. The event was graced by Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, who joined customers and the Stellar team in celebrating the occasion.

Škoda Auto India offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to a wide range of customer needs – from the Škoda Kylaq, starting at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), to the premium Škoda Kodiaq, along with the Škoda Kushaq and Škoda Slavia. The four-model portfolio enables the brand to serve customers across different segments while continuing to build on its legacy of European engineering, safety, and driving excellence.

Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said:

“For over 130 years, Škoda has stood for engineering excellence, safety, quality, and thoughtful innovation. It is encouraging to see the growing trust that Indian customers continue to place in the Škoda brand. Our product portfolio – from the Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia to the premium Kodiaq – allows us to connect with a broad range of customers while remaining true to the values that define Škoda. We are equally proud to have dealer partners like Stellar, who are committed to creating memorable experiences for every customer beginning their ownership journey.”

Mr. Abhimanyu Tripathi, Managing Director, Stellar Škoda, said:

“Customer centricity has always been at the heart of Stellar. Every customer has a choice, and we are immensely grateful that they choose both the Škoda brand and Stellar as their trusted dealership partner. Today’s celebrations across Gujarat are our way of expressing our gratitude for that trust. We believe that delivering a vehicle is not the end of a transaction – it is the beginning of a long-term relationship, and our commitment is to ensure that every customer enjoys an ownership experience that reflects the confidence they have placed in us.”

The celebrations concluded with customers driving home in their new Škoda vehicles, marking the beginning of many new journeys across Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra.

Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars

About Stellar Škoda

Stellar Škoda is one of the largest dealer partners of Škoda Auto India, with a network of sales and service facilities across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Anand, and Mehsana. It is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and long-term ownership support.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars

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Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars
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Stellar Škoda Celebrates Rath Yatra with Grand Delivery of 100+ New Cars
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