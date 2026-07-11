Surat ITI Cluster to Become Industry-Led Centre of Excellence Under PM-SETU

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to Anchor ₹240 Crore Industry-Led Skilling Initiative

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11: In a significant milestone for skill development and industrial workforce transformation, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, announced the approval of the Surat ITI Cluster, Gujarat, during the 4th National Steering Committee (NSC) Meeting under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

The cluster, led by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) as the Anchor Industry Partner (AIP) with its academic partner NAMTECH, becomes one of the first major PM-SETU projects approved for implementation in Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India, said:

“We are witnessing the emergence of a new model of skill development in India, one where industry is not merely a recruiter, but a co-creator of talent. The approval of the Surat Cluster under PM-SETU reflects our conviction that the classrooms of today must be designed around the jobs of tomorrow. Through partnerships such as this, we are laying the foundation for globally benchmarked institutions that can power India’s manufacturing and innovation ambitions for decades to come.”

Speaking on the development, Mr. Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director – Projects, Hazira and Deputy CTO, AM/NS India, said:

“At AM/NS India, we believe the future of India’s manufacturing sector is closely linked to the future of its youth. Through our partnership with PM-SETU and NAMTECH, we are committed to building a skilled, industry-ready workforce equipped to meet the evolving needs of modern manufacturing. This initiative reflects our broader vision of creating a future-ready talent pipeline, strengthening local communities, enhancing employability opportunities for young people, and contributing meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The approval marks a major step in advancing PM-SETU’s vision of transforming Government Industrial Training Institutes into industry-driven, future-ready centres of excellence through strong partnerships between state governments and leading industries. The decision follows the successful technical evaluation and approval of the proposal by the Gujarat State Steering Committee, culminating in its endorsement at the national level.

Industry-Led Hub-and-Spoke Model

Under the approved Hub-and-Spoke model, ITI Surat will serve as the Hub institute, supported by four Spoke institutes—ITI Surat (Women), ITI Hajira, ITI Bardoli, and ITI Sachin. The cluster is designed to create a comprehensive skilling ecosystem aligned with Gujarat’s industrial growth trajectory and the evolving workforce needs of sectors such as advanced manufacturing, steel, engineering, process industries, textiles, and Industry 4.0 technologies.

AM/NS India, one of India’s largest integrated steel producers, brings significant operational scale, industry expertise, skilling capabilities, and institutional partnerships to the initiative. The company currently operates a robust skill development ecosystem that includes industry-integrated learning systems, apprenticeship-linked training programs, Industry 4.0 initiatives, digital skilling platforms, and collaborations with leading academic and training institutions, including NAMTECH.

Strategic Investment Plan

As part of the approved Strategic Investment Plan, the Surat cluster envisages a budget outlay of approximately ₹240 crore over five years. The modernization effort will focus on infrastructure upgradation, advanced laboratories and workshops, digital learning systems, smart classrooms, curriculum modernization, faculty development, and industry-led governance mechanisms.

The project targets enrolment of approximately 25,000 trainees over five years and is expected to create 3,528 additional training seats across upgraded and newly introduced programs. The cluster will upgrade existing trades, introduce new long-term programs aligned to emerging technologies, and launch short-term industry-oriented courses to improve employability outcomes and apprenticeship opportunities for youth across the region.

The approval of the Surat Cluster further builds on the growing momentum of PM-SETU implementation across the country and demonstrates the increasing role of industry in shaping the skill ecosystem. It is expected to serve as a benchmark for collaborative skilling models that combine government support, industry leadership and institutional excellence to meet the workforce requirements of a rapidly evolving economy.

About PM-SETU

PM-SETU is a flagship Government of India scheme aimed at transforming Government ITIs through an industry-led Hub-and-Spoke model, modernizing infrastructure, strengthening industry engagement, and improving employability outcomes. With a total program outlay of ₹60,000 crore, the scheme seeks to create a future-ready skill development ecosystem capable of supporting India’s growth ambitions by upgrading 1,000 ITIs and developing 5 National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs).

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