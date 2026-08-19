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Home > NX News > Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences

Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences

Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 19:17 IST

Three nights of Devotion, Enchantment & Celebration with a 150-ft panoramic stage, live music, storytelling and immersive performances

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 19: This Janmashtami season, Surat is set to witness KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026, a three-night devotional music festival presented by Procreate Experiences, bringing together Lord Krishna bhakti, contemporary music, storytelling, dance and immersive production.

Scheduled from 29 to 31 August 2026 at Advaitaa, Surat, KRISHNOTSAVAM has been conceptualised to present the timeless emotions and philosophy of Shri Krishna in a contemporary format that connects with families as well as the younger generation.

Speaking about the vision, Parv Parmar of Procreate Experiences said, “KRISHNOTSAVAM is our attempt to bring Lord Krishna closer to today’s generation through music, storytelling and live experiences. Lord Krishna’s message of devotion, love, joy and celebrating life is timeless, and we want audiences to experience these emotions in a powerful contemporary format.”

THREE NIGHTS. THREE EXPRESSIONS. ONE KRISHNA.

Each evening will explore a distinct expression of Lord Krishna:

29 AUG — DEVOTION

The opening night will celebrate surrender, bhakti and the soul’s calling towards Lord Krishna, featuring renowned Kutch-based devotional artist Nandlal Chhanga with Gujarati and Hindi devotional music.

30 AUG — ENCHANTMENT

An evening exploring divine love — from Radha-Krishna and Meera’s devotion to Mother Yashoda’s affection and a devotee’s love for Lord Krishna. Gurashish Singh and Rushabh Agravat will lead the musical experience with contemporary and folk influences.

31 AUG — CELEBRATION

The grand finale will transform devotion into collective celebration with Sanatan Sankirtan from Mathura, culminating in a specially curated Phoolon Ki Holi inspired by the joyous spirit of Braj and Mathura.

A CONTEMPORARY DEVOTIONAL EXPERIENCE

At the heart of KRISHNOTSAVAM will be a spectacular 150-ft panoramic LED stage, supported by immersive visuals, premium sound, intelligent lighting, live musicians and specially choreographed dance performances.

Celebrity host and storyteller Jay Thadeswar will narrate the journey across all three evenings, connecting the music and performances into one seamless story.

The experience has been designed to bring a glimpse of the spiritual and celebratory atmosphere of Vrindavan, Braj and Mathura to Surat, while presenting it through a format that resonates naturally with a new generation.

“Devotion can be experienced in many forms — through surrender, through love and through celebration. These three emotions became the three chapters of KRISHNOTSAVAM: Devotion, Enchantment and Celebration,” added Parmar.

EVENT AT A GLANCE

KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 — Devotional Music Fest
29 • 30 • 31 August 2026
Advaitaa, Surat
Presented by Procreate Experiences

Three Nights. Three Expressions. One Krishna.

Hyperlink: https://www.fastticket.live/event/surat/krishnotsavam-devotional-music-fest/4908

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences
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Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences

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Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences
Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences
Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences
Surat to Host KRISHNOTSAVAM 2026 with Music, Storytelling and Immersive Devotional Experiences

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