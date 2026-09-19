Surat’s Somnath Mukherjee Honoured Among Top 5 Geography Educators

Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 19: Somnath Mukherjee, PGT – Geography from AM/NS International School was selected among the Top 5 national finalists in the Geography category at the inaugural India’s Best Teachers’ Awards 2026, jointly presented by the Shiv Nadar Foundation and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

The awards recognise educators of Grades 9–12 for innovative pedagogy and impactful classroom practice. From over 10,000 registrations across 32 States and Union Territories, 79 educators progressed to the national finalist stage. Somnath Mukherjee was the only teacher from Surat city among the five Geography finalists.

His pedagogical portfolio included field-based learning through the Tapi Estuary, Hazira industrial corridor, and mobile GIS cartography, which led to an invitation to publish a research paper with the Royal Geographical Society, London.

At the Grand Finale held at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, recently, Somnath Mukherjee received institutional memorabilia and an Oxford–Saïd fellowship kit.

This distinction highlights the school’s commitment to academic excellence and reflects AM/NS International School’s environment that promotes innovative and field-based approaches to learning.

Sunita Matoo, Principal, AM/NS International School, Surat, stated: “This recognition reflects the dedication and excellence of our faculty and reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standards of education.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)