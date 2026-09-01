TechDogs Spotlights India’s Visionary Leaders and Digital Disruptors with Lead the Pack Awards 2026

Santa Clara, California [United States], August 31: TechDogs, a global digital publisher spotlighting the future of business and technology, today announced the launch of the Lead the Pack Awards – India Edition 2026, a recognition program dedicated to honoring C-suite leaders and companies driving digital transformation across India.

The awards celebrate individuals and organizations that aren’t just adapting to India’s fast-evolving digital economy but are actively shaping it through bold decisions, technology-first thinking, and sustained impact.

“The road only remembers travelers, but history remembers the one who built it,” said Ganesh Rajasekaran, Founder of TechDogs. “This is where India’s most daring leaders and companies get the spotlight they’ve earned. We built the Lead the Pack Awards to celebrate the vision, courage, and substance behind India’s next chapter of growth.”

2026 Award Categories:

C-Suite Visionaries

Top 25 CFOs – Finance Leadership Awards

Samir Seksaria, Jayesh Sanghrajka, Rohit Anand, Soumen Ray, Anurag Mittal, Avinash Jain, Rupesh Maheshwari, Rajeev Gupta, Sandeep Mantri, Rohan Mittal, Dinesh Modi, Smeer Chopra, Jagannathan Chakrava, Raghavendra Jha, Umang Soni, Neeraj Jain, Anubhav Batra, Krishan Agarwal, Vikash Sureka, Naveen Gupta, Saurabh Goel, Ajay Mehta, Anand Kumar, Jatin Dalal, Arpit Chug.

Top 25 CIOs – Technology Strategy Leadership Awards

Anil Nama, Bhavesh Lakhani, Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, Tarun Anand, Manish Tiwari, Hriday Ravindranath, Sanjeev Kumar, Debashis Singh, Rejin Surendran, Sachin Gupta, Janardhan Santhanam, Neeti Wahi, Sajith Kumar, Sumit Johar, Mohammad Rayees, Mushtaq Ahmad, Neal Ramasamy, Srikanth Katuri, Manish Jha, Anand Kapoor, Baljinder Singh, Rajni Prajapat, Anand Kumar Sinha, Atish Banerjea, Harnath Babu.

Top 25 CTOs – Technology Leadership Awards

Mukesh Jain, Mohit Saxena, Randeep Sekhon, Sridhara Sundararaj, Rafee Tarafdar, Murali Brahmadesam, Sunil Kumar, Pankaj Goel, Ashish Khushu, Arun Shetty, Geetha Adinarayan, Prashant Sharma, Gopinath Rebala, Aditya Gupta, Kailash Nadh, Gaurav Agarwal, Ankit Maheshwari, Sandhya Ramachandran Arun, Satyajith (Jith M) Mundakkal, Anup Nair, Lalit Wadhwa, Narayana Prasad Shankar, Vijay Guntur, Suresh Kondamudi, Sham Arora.

Top 25 CHROs – People Leadership Awards

Arvind Raj, Prakash Ranganathan, Aarti Srivastava, Saumya K, Vithal Acharya, Munish Mahajan, Saurabh Govil, Piyush Mehta, Ankita Vig, Shaji Mathew, Milind Lakkad, Annie Bhatia, Dr. Santoshkumar Phulpagar, Rashmi Lakhera, Arun Rao, Ayaskant Sarangi, Niharika Mohan, Ekta Kaveeshwar, Sharad Verma, Kashish Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Abhishek Mehrotra, Rohit Minton, Nitin Nahata, Abhishek Patel.

Top 25 CMOs – Marketing Leadership Awards

Sumit Virmani, Amit Shah, Puneet Chadha, Gaurav Chand, Rohia Munavar Shaik, Kaustubh Chandra (KC), Peeyush Dubey, Rajat Abbi, Nidhi Alexander, Amit Tyagi, Sunder Madaakshira, Samir Bagga, Abhinav Kumar, Shoan Shinde, Apuarv Sethi, Ranjita Ghosh, Jain Mahender Lalwani, Sujit Janardanan, Sairam Vedam, Girish Bindal, Dr. Sunita Kishnani, Kady Srinivasan, Sudhanshu Tripathi, Shimona Chadha, Suryadeep Verma.

Game-Changing Brands

Top 10 AI Startups – Breakthrough AI Innovators

Uniphore, Sarvam AI, Neysa AI, Krutrim AI, Yellow.ai, Qure.ai, Signzy, CoRover, Karya, Assert AI.

Top 10 Consumer Tech Companies – Disruptors in Digital Living

Flipkart, Zomato (incl. Blinkit), PhonePe, Swiggy (incl. Instamart), MakeMyTrip, Zepto, Nykaa, Meesho, Honasa Consumer, boAt Lifestyle.

Top 10 HealthTech Companies – Transforming Healthcare

Innovaccer, Molbio Diagnostics, Pristyn Care, Tata 1mg, PharmEasy, Netmeds.com, MediBuddy, Practo, HealthifyMe, Truemeds.

Each name on this list represents strategic brilliance, bold thinking, and a relentless commitment to innovation. These leaders and companies are shaping the future of India’s industries and setting new benchmarks for growth.

Explore the full list here and discover the visionaries redefining the future of business and technology in India.

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