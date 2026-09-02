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Home > NX News > ‘THE FIRST’ Marks VR LIVIN’s New Residential Offering in North Chennai

‘THE FIRST’ Marks VR LIVIN’s New Residential Offering in North Chennai

‘THE FIRST’ Marks VR LIVIN’s New Residential Offering in North Chennai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-02 19:02 IST

Project records sale of 20 villas during the first two days of launch

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2: VR LIVIN Ventures LLP has launched ‘THE FIRST’, an 83-villa gated residential community in Madhavaram, North Chennai, with the project recording sales of 20 villas during the first two days of its launch.

The project was launched on August 29 and 30 in the presence of Chief Guest Thiru N. Ravichandran, Chairman of TVH Group of Companies. Special guests included Hitesh Kawad of SPR India, Chennai, Sunil Khetpalia, Managing Director of KLP, Chennai, and Vastu expert Parduman Suri of Astro Parduman. The launch event featured live instrumental music and a gathering of guests from the business and social sectors.

Developed under the VR LIVIN brand by founders Vimal Kummar Jain and Rupesh Kunkulol, THE FIRST comprises 83 luxury villas with smart-home features and more than 50 lifestyle amenities within a gated community. The project is located close to Madhavaram Metro and the Botanical Garden, offering residents access to public transport and key social infrastructure.

‘THE FIRST’ Marks VR LIVIN’s New Residential Offering in North Chennai

Speaking about the project, Vimal Kummar Jain, Founder, VR LIVIN Ventures LLP, said, “Our vision is to make quality homes with modern features accessible to more families. With THE FIRST, we wanted to bring together the advantages of a gated community, smart-home technology and lifestyle amenities at a price that offers value to homebuyers. We believe buyers should not have to compromise on features and specifications when looking for an affordable luxury home.”

Rupesh Kunkulol, Founder, VR LIVIN Ventures LLP, said, “THE FIRST is an important project for us as we expand our presence in Chennai. We have focused on creating homes that meet the changing needs of modern families, while also ensure a secure and well-planned community environment. Our aim is to build customer trust through quality construction and timely delivery, and take this approach to future projects as well.”

Thiru N. Ravichandran, Chairman of TVH Group of Companies, described THE FIRST as one of the best residential offerings in Madhavaram and a value-for-money buy. He also referred to his decade-long association with promoter Vimal Kummar Jain and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver the project, citing his 25 years of experience in the sector.

The project is part of VR LIVIN’s plans to develop further residential projects in Chennai and other cities across South India. The company has previously developed residential projects including Serenity and Evita in Madhavaram and has two more projects in the pipeline in Chennai.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘THE FIRST’ Marks VR LIVIN’s New Residential Offering in North Chennai
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‘THE FIRST’ Marks VR LIVIN’s New Residential Offering in North Chennai

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‘THE FIRST’ Marks VR LIVIN’s New Residential Offering in North Chennai
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