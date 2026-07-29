Two Years On, Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho Centre Emerges as a National Talent Hub

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 29: The Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho High Performance Centre (Odisha AM/NS KHPC), Puri marked its second anniversary with a landmark celebration, which included the felicitation of athletes of the centre who have excelled on national and international stages and the induction of a new batch of promising athletes through the Kho Kho Selection Trials 2026. This is a significant milestone in the journey of the centre in nurturing India’s future Kho Kho champions.

Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho High Performance Centre is a collaborative initiative between ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and the Government of Odisha to nurture Kho Kho talent in the country. It also coaches and develops judges for the sport. The athletes of the Odisha AM/NS KHPC have been achieving laurels in various prestigious international and national platforms such as Kho Kho World Cup 2025, National Games 2025, Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Junior National Kho Kho Championship 2024-2026, Senior National Kho Kho Championship 2025-2026, and Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship 2025-2026. Over the span of two years of its operations, the athletes have participated in more than 30 national, regional and state competitions, earning 48 medals in various categories. This reinforces Odisha AM/NS KHPC’s role as a consistent talent incubator, where structured training and exposure to high-level competition are translating into measurable success and national recognition.

Mr. Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India said, “Even in a short span of two years, the Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho High Performance Centre has established itself as a beacon of structured training and talent development in the field of Kho Kho. The achievements of our athletes at national and international platforms reflect not only their dedication but also the strength of the ecosystem we have built together. As we welcome the new batch of athletes, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing discipline, excellence, and competitive spirit, while shaping champions who will elevate India’s standing in Kho Kho globally.”

The ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Shri Pratik Waikar, Captain of the Indian Men’s Kho Kho Team, as the Special Guest. The Guests of Honour included Shri Pradyumna Mishra, Vice President, Kho Kho Federation of India & Secretary, Odisha Kho Kho Association; Dr. Debabrata Dash, Head – HR (East), AM/NS India; Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head – CSR, AM/NS India; and Shri Sagar Samal, Project Head, Sports for All (SFA), the implementing partner for Odisha AM/NS KHPC. Their presence encouraged the athletes, setting the stage for the induction of athletes who represent the next chapter in the centre’s journey.

During the induction ceremony following the Kho Kho Selection Trials 2026, 31 athletes from the Junior and Senior categories retained their places, while 19 new athletes — 10 boys and 9 girls — were welcomed into the Centre. The fresh Sub-Junior intake was essential, as the entire 2024 batch had progressed to the Junior level. Likewise, 8 new Junior athletes joined after existing Juniors advanced to the Senior category. These transitions highlight the Centre’s growing strength as a structured talent pipeline, ensuring continuity while creating opportunities for emerging athletes to rise through the ranks.

During the felicitation ceremony, athletes who brought laurels at various national championships were honoured for their exceptional achievements. The centre also recognised excellence beyond competitions, recognising athletes for all-round performance, exemplary discipline, consistent academic excellence, and remarkable contribution on the playing field. The athletes also showcased their skills in an exhibition match, demonstrating the speed, agility, tactical brilliance, and competitive spirit that define modern Kho Kho.

As the Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho High Performance Centre enters its third year, it remains committed to its vision of developing world-class athletes and strengthening India’s position as a global powerhouse in Kho Kho.

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