LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 19:04 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 22: More than 6,800 students from schools and colleges across Surat participated in environmental interactions at this year’s Tree Ganesha festival, an initiative led by renowned environmentalist Viral Desai under his Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change movement.

You Might Be Interested In

Organised for the eighth consecutive year, Tree Ganesha brought students face-to-face with conversations around climate change, pollution, biodiversity, tree plantation and environmental responsibility. As part of the initiative, students were encouraged to take on the role of ‘Paryavaran Senanis’, creating a wider network of young people committed to environmental awareness and action.

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

The theme for this year’s festival, ‘Das Saal Bemisaal’, highlighted ten years of environmental initiatives undertaken by Viral Desai and the Hearts at Work Foundation. Displays at the festival documented the journey across areas such as large-scale tree plantation, creation of urban forests, biodiversity conservation, environmental awareness campaigns and sustained engagement with students and youth.

Addressing the students, Viral Desai said, “Ganeshotsav gives us a unique opportunity to connect faith with our responsibility towards Nature. ‘Das Saal Bemisaal’ represents ten years of sustained environmental efforts, but more importantly, it is an opportunity to involve the next generation in this journey. Our aim is to ensure that students do not remain merely aware of climate change and environmental challenges, but become Paryavaran Senanis who are willing to translate that awareness into action.”

A key focus of the festival this year was direct interaction with students. Desai engaged with them on the consequences of climate change, the importance of biodiversity, pollution-related challenges and the role of individual responsibility in environmental conservation. Students showing particular enthusiasm and commitment were also felicitated with ‘Paryavaran Senani’ caps.

Tree Ganesha has been designed around the idea of using the widespread cultural participation associated with Ganeshotsav as a platform for environmental awareness, particularly among younger generations. Over the years, schools and colleges have become an integral part of the initiative, with students participating in environmental discussions and related activities during the festival.

The initiative is supported by the Surat Police, Forest Department and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB). With participation from educational institutions and support from government departments, more than 6,800 students were engaged through Tree Ganesha this year.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, and New Ideas Take Centre Stage at Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

Rudra Cottex Limited Filed DRHP With SEBI

Party Will Become Stronger Across Majha & Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Magellanic Cloud Enters AI Smart Fuel Infrastructure Market with Nayara Energy Limited Contract

Iris Clothings Expands Doreme’s Digital Footprint Through Amazon Partnership

LATEST NEWS

India vs Japan T20I: Why Did Umpires Reverse The Wide Decision? What MCC Law Says About Axar Patel Controversy

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

India vs Japan T20I: Japan Captain’s Big Statement After Taking World Champions India to Last Ball

Zareen Khan Viral Video: What Made The Actress Snap At A Photographer And Say ‘Hadd Mein Rehna’?

Vande Mataram Row: ‘Not Singing For Religious Reasons Isn’t A Crime,’ SC Observes, Seeks Govt’s Response

Keerthy Suresh Viral Video: Actress’ ‘London’ Reply To Vijay Rumours Sparks Buzz, Here’s What Actually Happened

Farah Khan Gets A Glimpse Inside Adnan Sami’s Luxury Mumbai Home: Rare Records, Beethoven Manuscript And More – WATCH

Rs 27,000 Medicine Sold To Retailers For Rs 2,700? Supreme Court Questions Cancer Drug Pricing Gap, Calls It ‘Broad Daylight Dacoity’

Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

Faridabad Viral Video Case: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Woman With Leking Private MMS Videos — What Happened?

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis
Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

QUICK LINKS