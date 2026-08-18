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Home > NX News > VT Markets Strengthens Global Momentum with Record $8 Trillion Trading Volume

VT Markets Strengthens Global Momentum with Record $8 Trillion Trading Volume

VT Markets Strengthens Global Momentum with Record $8 Trillion Trading Volume

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 18:16 IST

New Delhi [India], August 18: The first half of 2026 was defined by volatility: currency swings, shifting rate expectations, and geopolitical uncertainty that reshaped how traders positioned across markets. Against that backdrop, VT Markets reported $8 trillion in trading volume for the first half of 2026, up 212% year-over-year.

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The momentum is reflected across various key business metrics. Active users grew 70% compared to the second half of 2025 and out of the traders active during the period, 350,000 opened their first trade with VT Markets. Together, the growth reflects a growing adoption of the platform as the go-to choice for traders globally. The growth momentum was further supported by the addition of 39 new US stocks to its offering, and the launch of ClubÉlite, a loyalty programme for Introducing Broker partners that provides elevated access and long-term partnership support.

Where traders put their money reflected the existing volatility. Trading activity was concentrated in gold, silver, and Bitcoin, alongside major FX pairs like EURUSD and USDJPY, and indices NAS100 and DJ30.

The company also connected with traders and partners on the ground across key industry events worldwide, such as its participation at the annual Money Expo Mexico 2026. Adding on, the brand presence was further matched by recognition from the industry, with VT Markets picking up 26 awards during the period, including Best Gold Trading Platform 2026 from Global Financial Market Review.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, VT Markets will continue rolling out new product offerings and innovations, including features aimed at extending access beyond traditional trading hours. The company has also launched Gold Cup 2026, a global trading competition running through to its Island Finale, alongside continued enhancements to its gold trading offering. VT Markets will continue to connect with traders through its presence at industry events, sponsorships, and client initiatives across its key markets. With the first half delivering record volume, deposit growth, and industry recognition, VT Markets enters the second half of 2026 positioned for an even stronger performance ahead.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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VT Markets Strengthens Global Momentum with Record $8 Trillion Trading Volume
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VT Markets Strengthens Global Momentum with Record $8 Trillion Trading Volume
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