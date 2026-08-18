LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure

What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure

What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 14:35 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18: India doesn’t have a complicated relationship with street food. We love it without conditions. We’ll queue for it, drive across town for it, and argue over which stall does it best.

You Might Be Interested In

What’s complicated is everything around it: an open drain two feet from the tawa, a cart that hasn’t seen a proper clean in a week, nowhere to sit and eat, or an operator struggling to find a legitimate place to park and run a business.

At the other extreme is the food court – clean, climate-controlled, and predictable, but often lacking the character that makes street food compelling.

Eat Truck Love (ETL) is trying to occupy the space between the two. It is an outdoor food destination format that uses food trailers, trucks and kiosks to turn underutilised land into curated food zones, without requiring permanent construction.

ETL is operated by Azimuth Business on Wheels, a Noida-based company that designs and manufactures mobile infrastructure including food trucks, coffee trailers, retail kiosks, brand activation vehicles and other customised units. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Erode, Tamil Nadu.

The idea for ETL emerged from a recurring problem Azimuth encountered among its customers. First-time F&B entrepreneurs would commission a trailer or food truck and then ask a more fundamental question: where do I actually run it?

The same challenge existed for established brands looking to expand into new locations. A well-built mobile unit with nowhere legitimate to operate from is, ultimately, a good-looking vehicle without a business address.

Azimuth had been helping customers solve the location problem informally through its network of contacts in food and real estate. Over time, it identified a larger opportunity: combining the manufacturing of the mobile unit with the location, utilities, and infrastructure needed to operate it.

That became ETL.

The model is already being tested on the ground. ETL has established four live zones in under six months across Noida and Greater Noida, including Central 50, Alpha 1 Metro Station, Bennett University and District 9. With plans to expand to more locations by the end of the current financial year.

For a university, township, metro-adjacent development or mall operator, the proposition is relatively simple – instead of building a conventional food court or allowing unstructured vending, unused outdoor space can be converted into a well-curated F&B destination – ETL zone.

The advantage is flexibility. Units are manufactured for specific menus and operating requirements, while utilities, ventilation, and hygiene are already taken into consideration at the design and fabrication stage, as Azimuth has been building such units and more since 2016.

For property owners too – the ETL concept is a faster alternative to permanent construction while getting greater control over the tenant mix and overall experience.

As far as the mobile infrastructure industry is concerned, the logic extends beyond food.

Brands are increasingly using mobile units for activations, sampling campaigns and pop-up retail. FMCG and cosmetics companies can take experiences directly to consumers. Clothing and lifestyle brands can use mobile retail units to test locations without committing to permanent stores. Azimuth has also built mobile washroom blocks and electrical infrastructure units – categories that demonstrate how broadly the mobile infrastructure model can be applied.

The shift is not limited to private businesses. Government authorities are also increasingly exploring modern, compact and deployable infrastructure for organised vending, public amenities and urban commercial spaces. Azimuth continues to work with authorities on building mobile infrastructure models in areas which were traditionally served by permanent construction.

There is a larger manufacturing story underneath this shift. Azimuth designs and fabricates its units domestically, from concept through production, and has also begun supplying international markets, including recent commercial kitchen trailer projects for Canada and the UK.

The larger opportunity, therefore, may not be food trucks alone. As businesses look for faster and more flexible ways to occupy space, sell products and create experiences, manufactured mobile infrastructure could well become a bridge between physical commerce and real estate.

For ETL, street food is the starting point. The bigger bet is on what happens when commercial space itself becomes mobile.

Website: www.oneazimuth.co.in
Socials: @azimuthbusinessonwheels

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Shaping the Future of Indian Fashion: Vaibhav Sharma’s Journey of Innovation and Transformation

Punjab Govt breaks transport mafia’s stranglehold, launches 15 premium airport buses to Delhi Airport: Harpal Singh Cheema

From Forensic Investigations to Entrepreneurship: How Akash Singh Thakur Is Building HALDIVA INDIA on Trust

Shaan Reveals Mukesh Khanna’s Devotional Surprise, Shiv Tandav in Hindi, to the Media

CDSL IPF launches multilingual investor education film with Amar Chitra Katha

LATEST NEWS

Are Banks Open Tomorrow (August 19)? Here’s Where Branches Will Be Shut

Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

National Sports Awards 2025: Tejaswin Shankar Leads Arjuna Awards List, No Cricketers Despite Champions Trophy, Women’s World Cup Wins

‘Bad Food, Shortage Of Beds…” 34 Girls Jumped Out Of Hostel Windows At Night In Mp’s Dhar, Walked To Police Station

What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure

Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal, Manchester City And … Who Are The Top 3 EPL Title Contenders?

Kavya Maran And Anirudh Ravichander to Tie The Knot? Rumoured Greece Wedding Date, November 10–11 Revealed

Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Conspires With Lover To Murder Husband, Son

IND vs SL 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian to Hit 100 Test Sixes, Fastest Batter to Reach Landmark

Who Was Dr Narendra Dabholkar? Social Activist’s Murder Accused Sachin Andure Gets Bail, Life Sentence Stayed

What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure
What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure
What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure
What If Commercial Space Could Move? Eat Truck Love Bets on Mobile Infrastructure

QUICK LINKS