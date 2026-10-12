Why Panchang Matters More in 2026: Pt. Pawan Kaushik on Navratri and Diwali Dates

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 12: With Sharad Navratri beginning on 11 October and Diwali following on 8 November, households across Delhi NCR are turning to the panchang to plan the weeks ahead. This year’s festive calendar falls later than 2025’s because of an extra lunar month, Adhik Maas. For Pt. Pawan Kaushik, an astrologer in Gurgaon , the season arrives as he completes more than 30 years of practice in Vedic astrology.

Why the Dates Shift

The Hindu calendar follows lunar months, so festival dates move on the Gregorian calendar each year. An additional month is added roughly every three years to keep festivals aligned with their seasons. Pt. Pawan Kaushik says that in such years, families often assume dates will match the previous year’s and end up mis-planning pujas, purchases and travel.

“Dhanteras and Lakshmi Puja depend on the tithi and local sunset,” he explains. “The same festival can be observed a day apart in different cities, so people should check locally calculated timings.”

Three Decades, A Changing Audience

Pt. Pawan Kaushik says the questions he hears have changed over 30 years. Earlier, family and marriage matters dominated. Today he also hears from young professionals weighing career moves, founders asking about business timing, and families relocating to Gurgaon who want to choose an auspicious date for a housewarming or a vehicle purchase.

Tools have changed too. Charts once worked out by hand are now generated in seconds, and consultations that once needed a visit can be held online, including with clients living abroad. “Software helps with calculation,” he says. “Interpretation still comes from training and experience.”

Explaining the Reasoning

Pt. Pawan Kaushik, who has analysed over a lakh kundlis in his career, says his approach is calculation-based and focused on explanation. He prefers to show clients how a conclusion follows from the chart and suggests simple remedies instead of elaborate rituals.

“Astrology shows tendencies and timing,” he says. “It does not remove personal responsibility, and it should be one input among many in any decision.”

Looking Ahead

With the busiest stretch of the festive calendar approaching, Pt. Pawan Kaushik advises readers to verify dates against a regional panchang and not rely on forwarded messages. He adds that more people now want to understand why a date or timing is recommended, a shift he sees as healthy for the field.

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