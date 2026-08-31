1 Minute 42 Seconds Viral MMS Video: Why Did This Couple Stay Inside a Train Toilet for Over an Hour?

An old train video had once gone viral across social media platforms, including Instagram, X and Facebook. The 1-minute-42-second clip showed a heated argument between passengers, a couple and a Ticket Collector (TC) inside a moving express train.

The incident reportedly began after passengers noticed that a couple had been inside a single toilet for more than an hour. They then alerted the TC and confronted the pair when the toilet door was opened. The video later sparked a debate online.

Viral Train Video: What Was Seen In The Clip?

The video began with a toilet door that was closed from the inside. After some time, a young man opened the door. Passengers could be heard saying that the toilet had remained locked for around 1.5 hours. The young man reportedly said that he felt his stomach was upset. As he stepped out, passengers began questioning him.

One passenger could be heard asking, “how much time will you take?”

The situation became tense when a young woman came out of the toilet. She appeared distressed as passengers continued questioning the couple.

Couple Faced Questions From Passengers

The argument escalated after passengers saw the woman. Some passengers questioned why the couple had stayed inside the toilet for so long. The woman, however, objected to being recorded. She repeatedly asked the passengers to stop filming her.

At one point, passengers warned the couple, “We will hand you over to the Railway Police Force (RPF).”

The woman replied, “no problem.” She then continued to object to the recording and asked the passengers to delete the video.

What Did The Woman Say?

During the argument, the woman questioned the passengers for recording her without permission.

She said, “You cannot record a video of a girl without her permission. Who am I taking inside is wholly my problem.”

A passenger then asked, “Then why are you inside the toilet for so long?”

She replied, “That’s not your concern, it’s my problem, and first delete the video.”

The old clip had triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some users questioned the couple’s decision to stay inside the toilet for such a long period, others focused on the passengers recording and confronting them.

The video was part of a series of clips that had resurfaced and attracted attention online, despite the incident itself being from the past.