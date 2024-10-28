13 Reasons Why You Should Light 13 Diyas On Dhanteras, EXPLAINED

Discover the significance of lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras, a tradition that brings prosperity and positivity during Diwali celebrations.

The Hindu festival of Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, spans five days and begins with Dhanteras, which falls on November 10 this year. Dhanteras, also referred to as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti, holds significant importance in Hindu culture. While many people focus on purchasing gold and silver, there are various traditions and customs associated with this day. Families come together to celebrate, and this year, Diwali will culminate in festivities on November 12, 2023, coinciding with Narak Chaturdashi.

One of the notable customs during Dhanteras is the lighting of 13 diyas (lamps), each symbolizing different blessings and protective energies. Here’s a detailed look at the significance behind each diya:

1. The First Diya: Near the Dustbin Facing South

The initial diya is placed outside the home, near the dustbin, and facing south. This practice is believed to ward off untimely death in the family and promote longevity.

2. The Second Diya: Filled with Ghee in the Temple

The second diya, filled with ghee, is placed in the family temple. This act is considered auspicious and is said to bring good luck to the household.

3. The Third Diya: Lit Before Goddess Lakshmi

Lighting the third diya before Goddess Lakshmi is performed to invite prosperity and overall progress into one’s life.

4. The Fourth Diya: Before Tulsi Maa

The fourth diya is placed in front of Tulsi Maa (holy basil). It is believed that lighting this diya brings joy, peace, and prosperity to the family.

5. The Fifth Diya: At the Main Door

This diya is positioned at the main entrance of the home to eliminate negativity and fill the surroundings with positive energy.

6. The Sixth Diya: Under the Peepal Tree with Mustard Oil

A diya filled with mustard oil is placed under the Peepal tree. It is thought to safeguard families from financial crises.

7. The Seventh Diya: In a Nearby Temple

The seventh diya, when lit in a nearby temple, is said to bestow happiness and spiritual blessings upon the family.

8. The Eighth Diya: Close to the Dustbin

The eighth diya, positioned near the dustbin, signifies the removal of negative forces while inviting joy into the home.

9. The Ninth Diya: Outside the Toilet

This diya is lit outside the bathroom to enhance the flow of positive energy in life.

10. The Tenth Diya: On the Rooftop

The tenth diya is placed on the roof of the house, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and the rejuvenation of life.

11. The Eleventh Diya: Near a Window

Setting the eleventh diya by a window is believed to combat negative energies and invite inspiration into the home.

12. The Twelfth Diya: At the Highest Point in the House

This diya is placed at the highest point inside the house, representing prosperity and good health for all family members.

13. The Thirteenth Diya: Decoration at the Intersection

The final diya is set at the intersection of the house. It not only enhances aesthetic beauty but also improves the flow of positive energy.

Lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras is not just a ritual; it symbolizes hope, prosperity, and the elimination of negativity. This custom enriches the festive spirit of Diwali and serves as a reminder of the blessings we seek in our lives. As families come together to celebrate, these diyas illuminate not only their homes but also their hearts with positivity and joy.

