18-Yr-Old Girl Abducted By Auto Driver And Accomplice, Gang-Raped in Abandoned shop In Sasaram- 2 accused arrested

An 18-year-old girl was reported missing after being allegedly kidnapped and raped by the driver of an auto rickshaw and his accomplice in Sasaram, Bihar, which led to a case being registered with the police.

The incident reportedly occurred when the girl had taken an auto rickshaw to travel from the vicinity of Tarachandi to the area of Beda in Rohtas district. In the process, the driver reportedly deviated the route to a secluded spot. It is alleged that the driver and his accomplice raped the girl in an abandoned shop.

Two Accused Arrested In Sasaram Gang-Rape Case

Following the incident, a case was registered on the basis of the survivor’s complaint. Police arrested the two accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar and Chitranjan Paswan.

The survivor was taken to Sasaram Sadar Hospital for a medical examination. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Similar Gang-Rape Case Reported In Begusarai

In yet another incident reported from Bihar earlier this year, a woman had been alleged to be gang raped and beaten by five men in Begusarai district on June 11 night. As per the allegations made in the complaint, the accused had taken the woman to an isolated place and tied up her hands and legs and subjected her to sexual assault. The woman also said they had hurt her with a sharp weapon.

She was first admitted to a hospital where she was discharged on June 12, but due to pain she went back to the district hospital on June 17, when doctors allegedly found a cartridge like object, a stone and a piece of wood inside her body.

Begusarai Sadar DSP Anand Kumar Pandey said the police was investigating the case scientifically from all possible angles.

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