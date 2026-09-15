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Home > Offbeat News > ‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?

‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?

Sweet Zannat has been falsely linked to a viral private video, triggering online harassment and misinformation. The controversy also sparked fake ‘part 2’ claims and deepfake warnings.

19-Minute Viral Video
19-Minute Viral Video

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 14:04 IST

The circulation of a private video on social media in India this week has led to a flood of misinformation after another person from Meghalaya has been accused of being the woman in the video clip even though she had no connection with it at all.

Who Is Sweet Zannat?

Sweet Jannat, commonly known as Sweet Zannat, is a native of Mahendraganj in Meghalaya and is popular for her videos on lifestyle topics on Instagram. Following the speculations about the viral video, there were people who started spreading lies about her being the woman in the viral video clip, causing a sharp increase in the number of followers along with a deluge of hate mails.

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Zannat’s Reaction

Distressed by the whole episode of harassment, Zannat released a video clarifying the matter by saying that she was not the woman in the video and that it was not even a real video clip but was an AI-generated one. There are several reasons why she is not the woman in the video and the speculations have affected her mental well-being.

The Part-2 Rumour

Alongside the original clip, unverified claims of a more explicit second video began circulating as well. Cybersecurity experts have cautioned that such claims are commonly used as bait to direct users toward malicious links, warning that these so called follow up clips are typically AI-generated fakes rather than real footage, and clicking on them can expose users to financial fraud.

Who Is Actually In The Original Video

According to multiple reports, the individuals seen in the original clip are Bengali content creators known online for videos posted on their shared social channels. Neither this publication nor several others have been able to independently verify their identities with certainty. Following the controversy, both individuals reportedly issued separate public statements, alleging that a friend had leaked the private recording after attempting to blackmail them.

The Larger Concern

The episode highlights how quickly unverified claims can spiral online, drawing uninvolved individuals into scandals through misidentification while genuine victims of leaked private content face further harassment. Experts continue to urge users to avoid sharing, searching for or engaging with such content, both to protect those affected and to avoid falling for scams riding on the controversy.

Also Read: Jyothi Rai Viral Video Controversy: The Kannada Actress Who Faced Private Video Leak Claims

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‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?

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‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?

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‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?

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‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?
‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?
‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?
‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?
‘19-Minute Viral Video’ Puts Sweet Zannat In Crosshairs: Was it She In Hot Viral Video?

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