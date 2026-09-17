19-Minute Viral Video: Who Is Dustu Sonali? Bengali Influencer Seen In Bedroom Leaked Clip With Sofik SK, Here’s Her Story

Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali have been named in reports about the so-called “19-minute viral video”, but the identity claims around the private clip have not been independently established. The controversy has brought renewed attention to the Bengali content creators, while the couple themselves have alleged that a trusted friend accessed the video and leaked it after blackmailing them.

19-minute viral video puts Bengali creator couple in spotlight

Dustu Sonali, a Kolkata native, is a social media influencer who describes herself as an “artist” on Instagram. She has a large following and regularly appears in videos with Sofik SK, her reported boyfriend. The two have built a following across West Bengal and Assam, particularly among viewers in rural and semi-urban areas.

Sofik runs the Bengali YouTube channel Palli Gram TV, known for comic skits, including the popular “Sofik Ki Chalaki” series. His Instagram content also frequently features Sonali. Their online presence is largely built around entertainment and videos featuring the couple together.

19-minute viral video claims remain disputed

Reports have linked the people in the private clip to Sofik and Sonali, but the identities could not be independently verified. The couple later addressed the controversy through separate social media posts and blamed a mutual close friend for leaking the recording.

Sofik said the video was “over a year old” and claimed the friend had been trusted with their personal information, including their phone passwords. He alleged that the friend “stole” the video from their phone and used it to blackmail them before posting it online after the couple ended their relationship with him.

19-minute viral video sparks AI deepfake confusion

Claims about whether the clip is AI-generated have also added to the confusion. Some reports have described the footage as a possible deepfake, while other reporting has linked the clip to the influencer couple. The available reporting does not establish a single, independently verified account of the video’s identity or origin.

The wider “19-minute viral video” trend has also been accompanied by fake versions and misleading claims about additional parts. Reports have warned that some supposed follow-up clips circulating online are fabricated.

19-minute viral video controversy raises privacy concerns

The controversy has moved beyond the identities of those allegedly shown in the footage, with the couple’s claims focusing on alleged theft, blackmail and the unauthorised sharing of a private recording. The spread of the “19-minute viral video” has also generated a large amount of speculation and misinformation online.

Given the disputed identity claims and the private nature of the material, the video should not be treated as independently authenticated simply because it has been widely circulated.

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