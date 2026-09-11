19-Minute Viral Video: Who Is Dustu Sonali? Instagram Influencer Seen With Boyfriend Sofik SK

A past controversy involving a reported private video brought Bengali social media creators Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali into the spotlight, with the clip being widely discussed across social media. The incident also led to considerable curiosity about the couple and their online presence.

Who Is Dustu Sonali?

Dustu Sonali is a Kolkata-based social media influencer who had already built a sizeable following before the controversy. She has around 400,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as an “artist” in her profile.

Sonali frequently appeared alongside her boyfriend Sofik SK in social media content. The couple was particularly known among audiences in West Bengal and Assam, where their videos attracted followers from rural and semi urban areas.

Sofik SK is a Bengali content creator who runs Palli Gram TV on YouTube. His channel became known for comedy and entertainment content, including the popular Sofik Ki Chalaki series.

What Happened With The 19 Minute Viral Video?

The reported private video became a major topic of discussion after it circulated online. Several reports at the time claimed that the people shown in the clip were Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali. However, the identities of individuals appearing in such leaked material should not be treated as independently verified unless confirmed through reliable evidence.

Following the controversy, Sofik and Sonali reportedly addressed the matter through their respective social media accounts. Sofik claimed that the video was old and alleged that it had been obtained and circulated by someone they had previously trusted.

According to his account, the person allegedly had access to personal information and later attempted to blackmail the couple before the video was circulated online.

Was The Viral Clip AI Generated?

There were also claims on social media that the footage could have been an AI-generated deepfake. However, conflicting claims surrounding the video’s authenticity and identity circulated at the time, making it important not to present unverified conclusions as established fact.

The controversy has since remained associated with the names of Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali, despite the incident being a past episode in their social media journey.

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