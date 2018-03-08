A 2-year old toddler in Shanghai (China) repeatedly pressed the handset keys to unlock the phone which disabled his mother's iPhone. The incident became a modern day nightmare for the mother of a two-year-old, who returned home only to found out that her iPhone is locked for eternity. When the mother tried to unlock her iPhone, she was baffled in digesting the fact that her iPhone will respond next only after 47 years.

If at first, you don’t succeed, try again. Well, that’s exactly what a toddler did in his bid to unlock his mother’s iPhone. Little did he know that Uncle Cook’s Apple iPhone comes with preventive trespassing measures that are a befitting match for a kid. The two-year-old toddler in Shanghai ended up locking his mother’s iPhone for nearly half a century. The incident became a modern day nightmare for the mother, who returned home only to found out that her iPhone is locked for what looks like a cyber-eternity. When the mother tried to unlock her iPhone she had a hard time in digesting the fact that her iPhone will respond next only after 47 years.

As per reports in the Chinese media, the incident which spread like wildfire in the month of March occurred in January when the mother gave her phone to the toddler so that he could watch educational videos on the internet. Eager to use her iPhone again, the mother returned home and witnessed perhaps the shock of her life when she found out her phone is disabled for 25,000,000 minutes. The toddler repeatedly pressed the handset keys to unlock the phone which disabled her iPhone.

Speaking about the not so funny incident, the toddler’s mother said that she can’t wait for 47 years to tell her grandchildren about their father’s nuisance.“I couldn’t really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father’s mistake,” she said. iPhones can easily get locked if a user fails to enter the correct passcode in six attempts. So, for all you parents reading this and those who fancy giving their phones to young children (toddlers especially), it’s better to let them grow with technology under your supervision rather than ending up waiting to unlock a smartphone for half a century.

ALSO READ: Humanity still alive! Parents donate 8-year-old daughter’s organs

ALSO READ: 3 reasons why Nokia 8110 4G is not your average feature phone; Matrix-like coolness aside

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App