Sunday, February 16, 2025
  • “$20 Per Week For LinkedIn Profile”:Is Renting LinkedIn Accounts The New Trend? Bengaluru Woman Reveals

“$20 Per Week For LinkedIn Profile”:Is Renting LinkedIn Accounts The New Trend? Bengaluru Woman Reveals

Online scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and LinkedIn users must be vigilant when interacting with unknown contacts. If you receive any unsolicited offers or suspicious requests, always report them to LinkedIn's support team. Never share your account credentials, and avoid engaging with individuals who suggest unusual or suspicious practices.

“$20 Per Week For LinkedIn Profile”:Is Renting LinkedIn Accounts The New Trend? Bengaluru Woman Reveals


A Bengaluru-based marketing professional, Nikhita Anil, recently shared an unusual and concerning experience on LinkedIn, revealing that someone had approached her with an offer to rent out her account for $20 per week. The viral post has sparked widespread concern, highlighting the potential risks of online scams and identity theft.

Anil, who described the offer as “wild,” wondered whether renting LinkedIn profiles had become a new trend. In her post, she humorously compared renting apartments to renting LinkedIn accounts, but the bizarre nature of the request soon turned serious.

The Offer: A Mysterious Proposal to Rent LinkedIn Profiles

According to Anil’s post, an individual reached out with a proposal to “borrow” her LinkedIn profile for a fixed period in exchange for monetary compensation. The exact purpose of the request, however, was unclear. The message from the sender claimed that their friend’s company needed LinkedIn accounts to expand its market reach.

The offer seemed too good to be true—$20 per week for renting her profile. But there was a catch. The sender demanded full access to her LinkedIn login credentials and assured her that her personal contacts would not be disturbed. She was told she would not be able to change her password during the rental period, and the company would update her personal information as needed.

Red Flags and LinkedIn’s Warning on Scams

When Anil asked for further clarification, the sender explained that, in exchange for access, they would provide a $10 deposit as a “goodwill” gesture. The conditions of the offer raised several red flags, including the restriction on altering account details and the request for login credentials.

Following the viral post, LinkedIn issued a statement, emphasizing the importance of user awareness and caution when encountering such offers. The platform assured users that it proactively detects and removes scams, with 99.7% of fraudulent activity being blocked before any user reports it. LinkedIn encouraged its members to report inappropriate comments and messages to help protect their accounts.

What to Do If You Encounter Suspicious Offers

Online scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and LinkedIn users must be vigilant when interacting with unknown contacts. If you receive any unsolicited offers or suspicious requests, always report them to LinkedIn’s support team. Never share your account credentials, and avoid engaging with individuals who suggest unusual or suspicious practices.

ALSO READ: Chaos Unfolds At New Delhi Railway Station: Footwear, Clothes, And Belongings Left Behind After Stampede

Filed under

LinkedIn Profile

