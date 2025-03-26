Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • 20-Year-Old US Man Breaks Into Collectible Store Dressed As Spider-Man, Steals Anime Trading Cards Worth $10,000

20-Year-Old US Man Breaks Into Collectible Store Dressed As Spider-Man, Steals Anime Trading Cards Worth $10,000

Reports suggest that Brown had visited the store earlier during business hours, inquiring specifically about high-value graded trading cards related to Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece.

A 20-year-old man from the US, dressed in a Spider-Man costume, allegedly shoplifted trading cards worth nearly $10,000 (approx. ₹8.56 lakh) from a collectibles store in Fairfax, Virginia.

Identified as Joe Brown, he broke into Gaming Giant, a family-run collectibles shop, on the night of March 14 and stole a large number of high-value cards. According to police, Brown has been charged with burglary and was later released on an unsecured bond.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Store Owners Reveal Details of the Heist

Following the incident, Gaming Giant shared a Facebook post detailing the break-in. The store confirmed that their front door was forcibly broken, and the thief—who was completely masked in a Spider-Man hoodie—took off with sealed Pokémon products and graded trading cards. They assured their customers that they were working with local law enforcement to resolve the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pre-Meditated Theft: Brown Scouted the Store in Advance

Reports suggest that Brown had visited the store earlier during business hours, inquiring specifically about high-value graded trading cards related to Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece. These rare and valuable collectibles, stored securely in a display case, became the target of the robbery.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving tips about the burglary. Brown was later identified, arrested, and charged with burglary. However, he was released on an unsecured bond soon after his arrest.

The Growing Market for High-Value Trading Cards

The theft highlights the surging demand for trading cards, particularly for Pokémon collectibles. Many rare cards are professionally graded, significantly increasing their resale value. Some highly sought-after cards have been sold for thousands to millions of dollars.

Interestingly, earlier this month, a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like Pokémon’s Charizard was auctioned for an astonishing ₹77 lakh ($90,000), proving how valuable Pokémon-related items have become in the collectors’ market.

ALSO READ: Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Filed under

Anime news latest viral news spider man

US Man Steals Anime Tradi

20-Year-Old US Man Breaks Into Collectible Store Dressed As Spider-Man, Steals Anime Trading Cards Worth...
newsx

California Couple Deported After 35 Years In The US, Leaving Daughters Devastated
Kunal Kamra slams T-Serie

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial...
newsx

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural...
Shahana Goswami in a stil

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says...
Government Closes Gold Mo

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

California Couple Deported After 35 Years In The US, Leaving Daughters Devastated

California Couple Deported After 35 Years In The US, Leaving Daughters Devastated

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial...

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural Year

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural...

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says...

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You...

Entertainment

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk