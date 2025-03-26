20-Year-Old US Man Breaks Into Collectible Store Dressed As Spider-Man, Steals Anime Trading Cards Worth $10,000

Reports suggest that Brown had visited the store earlier during business hours, inquiring specifically about high-value graded trading cards related to Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece.

A 20-year-old man from the US, dressed in a Spider-Man costume, allegedly shoplifted trading cards worth nearly $10,000 (approx. ₹8.56 lakh) from a collectibles store in Fairfax, Virginia.

Identified as Joe Brown, he broke into Gaming Giant, a family-run collectibles shop, on the night of March 14 and stole a large number of high-value cards. According to police, Brown has been charged with burglary and was later released on an unsecured bond.

Store Owners Reveal Details of the Heist

Following the incident, Gaming Giant shared a Facebook post detailing the break-in. The store confirmed that their front door was forcibly broken, and the thief—who was completely masked in a Spider-Man hoodie—took off with sealed Pokémon products and graded trading cards. They assured their customers that they were working with local law enforcement to resolve the matter.

Pre-Meditated Theft: Brown Scouted the Store in Advance

Reports suggest that Brown had visited the store earlier during business hours, inquiring specifically about high-value graded trading cards related to Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece. These rare and valuable collectibles, stored securely in a display case, became the target of the robbery.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving tips about the burglary. Brown was later identified, arrested, and charged with burglary. However, he was released on an unsecured bond soon after his arrest.

The Growing Market for High-Value Trading Cards

The theft highlights the surging demand for trading cards, particularly for Pokémon collectibles. Many rare cards are professionally graded, significantly increasing their resale value. Some highly sought-after cards have been sold for thousands to millions of dollars.

Interestingly, earlier this month, a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped like Pokémon’s Charizard was auctioned for an astonishing ₹77 lakh ($90,000), proving how valuable Pokémon-related items have become in the collectors’ market.