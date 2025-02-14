Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
'3-Room Suite, Giorgio Armani Amenity Kit': What Does Etihad's Ultra-Luxurious Flight Look Like? Chennai Couple Gives Tour | Watch

A Chennai couple recently took Instagram by storm when they shared their extravagant travel experience aboard Etihad Airways' most luxurious offering, The Residence, on the Airbus A380. The couple traveled from Paris to Abu Dhabi, giving viewers a glimpse into one of the most exclusive air travel experiences in the world.

‘3-Room Suite, Giorgio Armani Amenity Kit’: What Does Etihad’s Ultra-Luxurious Flight Look Like? Chennai Couple Gives Tour | Watch

A Chennai couple took Instagram by storm when they shared their extravagant travel experience aboard Etihad Airways' most luxurious offering


A Chennai couple recently took Instagram by storm when they shared their extravagant travel experience aboard Etihad Airways' most luxurious offering, The Residence, on the Airbus A380. The couple traveled from Paris to Abu Dhabi, giving viewers a glimpse into one of the most exclusive air travel experiences in the world. The cost of a ticket for this ultra-premium service ranges between ₹3-4 lakh, with one-way fares going up to £9,000 (over ₹9.8 lakh) depending on the route. Their video has since gone viral, showcasing the opulence of this elite flying experience.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keerthi + Aashish Manivannan • Travelling w baby Sam (@whimsicalvoyageurs)

A VIP Treatment Before Takeoff

Before even stepping onto the aircraft, passengers booked in The Residence enjoy a royal treatment at Etihad’s First Class Lounge at Abu Dhabi International Airport. This lounge provides an unmatched pre-flight experience, featuring:

  • Gourmet à la carte dining
  • Private cabins for families
  • Sleeping pods for relaxation
  • Luxurious shower suites for freshening up
  • A dedicated play area for children

This exclusive lounge experience ensures passengers begin their journey in absolute comfort and tranquility.

A Three-Room Private Suite in the Sky

Unlike any traditional first-class cabin, The Residence is a three-room suite that mimics the experience of a private jet. Designed to accommodate two passengers, the suite includes:

  • A Living Room: Spacious and elegantly furnished with a plush leather sofa and a large flat-screen TV for in-flight entertainment.
  • A Private Bedroom: Featuring a comfortable double bed dressed in high-quality bedding for a restful sleep.
  • An Ensuite Shower Room: Offering a fully functional shower and premium toiletries, allowing passengers to freshen up mid-flight.

This suite provides complete privacy and luxury, making it a top choice for those seeking the ultimate travel indulgence.

Unmatched In-Flight Services and Dining

Passengers traveling in The Residence receive an exclusive level of service, ensuring that their needs are met with impeccable attention to detail. The onboard experience includes:

  • Personalized Bed-Making Service: Cabin crew assist in setting up the bedroom for maximum comfort.
  • Anytime Gourmet Dining: A wide selection of international cuisines is available at any time during the flight.
  • Premium Beverages: The suite offers an exquisite selection of wines, champagnes, and top-shelf spirits.
  • Advanced Entertainment System: A large-screen TV with an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and Wi-Fi connectivity enhances the in-flight experience.

Luxury Amenities for an Opulent Journey

To complement this lavish journey, Etihad provides passengers with world-class amenities, including:

  • Giorgio Armani Amenity Kit: Stocked with skincare products, an eye mask, and other travel essentials.
  • Designer Sleepwear: Giorgio Armani sleepwear for a comfortable rest during the flight.
  • Gourmet Chocolates: A fine selection of luxury chocolates for an added touch of indulgence.

Social Media Reactions: Awe and Admiration

The couple’s Instagram video has captivated audiences, drawing admiration and curiosity about their extraordinary travel experience. Many users expressed their amazement at the level of comfort and service provided in The Residence.

One user commented, “Can I ask… what do you do for a living? It’s been my long-time doubt.”

Another remarked, “The real wealth is her family. They are so happy together and complete.”

The video has sparked conversations about luxury travel and set new benchmarks for opulent flying experiences.

A New Benchmark in Luxury Air Travel

Etihad Airways’ The Residence remains one of the most luxurious ways to fly commercially, offering a level of privacy, comfort, and exclusivity that is unmatched. As more travelers seek unique and high-end experiences, The Residence continues to redefine luxury in the aviation industry, making dreams of flying in a private jet-like suite a reality.

ALSO READ: 19 Months After Arrest, Former Dean Of COVID-19 Jumbo Centre Gets Bail From Bombay HC

