Saturday, September 14, 2024
30-Year-Old Malaysian Woman Left Bleeding After A Bevy Of Hungry Wild Otters Attack Her On Road

Roland Oliver Niun, the director of Sabah’s wildlife department, explained that the otters may have entered the park due to a depletion of food in the pond. He suggested that the incident could have been triggered by changes in the otters’ behavior, possibly caused by park visitors feeding them.

30-Year-Old Malaysian Woman Left Bleeding After A Bevy Of Hungry Wild Otters Attack Her On Road

A 30-year-old woman named Mariasella Harun was viciously attacked by a group of wild otters while jogging at Tanjung Aru Recreation Park in Sabah, Malaysia.

According to a report by a leading publication, the assault left Harun bleeding and unable to stand. After biting her in what appeared to be a search for food, the otters were seen running across a parking lot.

Harun, dressed in a black shirt and dark pink running tights, was found sitting on a curb with multiple injuries to her legs, as well as visible bloodstains on her head and arms.

Roland Oliver Niun, the director of Sabah’s wildlife department, explained that the otters may have entered the park due to a depletion of food in the pond. He suggested that the incident could have been triggered by changes in the otters’ behavior, possibly caused by park visitors feeding them.

Harun, who often visits the park, arrived at 6:10 AM on Wednesday. As she jogged near the Kinabalu Golf Club (KGC), she noticed creatures emerging from a sewer. According to her account, several otters suddenly appeared and attacked her while she was running, leaving her unable to stand.

Officials have since urged the public to keep a safe distance from fences and avoid interacting with wildlife. They also warned that otters can bite if they feel threatened. The wildlife director speculated that the otters may have attacked Harun in defense of their young cubs, mistaking her as a threat.

A family of six adult otters and two cubs, often seen fishing in the lake, frequently visit the park in the mornings and evenings, Niun added. The family usually moves around the popular recreational area during these times.

