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Home > Offbeat News > 350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest

350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Amravati after police uncovered hundreds of objectionable videos. Investigators are probing the claims of over 180 victims and a possible wider network.

MMS Leak Videos (Image: AI)
MMS Leak Videos (Image: AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 15:00 IST

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Amravati district in a case involving the alleged sexual exploitation of girls and the circulation of objectionable videos. The accused has been identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed, a resident of Paratwada. Police arrested him after an investigation into videos allegedly circulated through social media platforms.

According to the original report, investigators are looking into claims involving around 180 victims and nearly 350 videos. However, the exact number of victims is still being established.

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How The Alleged Racket Worked

According to police sources cited in the report, the accused allegedly approached girls through social media and developed relationships with them. The investigation claims that some victims were later sexually assaulted and that the acts were recorded without their consent.

The videos were allegedly used to threaten and blackmail victims. Some were also circulated online. Investigators are examining whether other people helped record or distribute the videos. Police have not ruled out the possibility of multiple accused.

Amravati Rural SP Vishal Anand said: “We are investigating whether more than one accused is involved in the case.”

180 Victims Claimed, But Numbers Still Being Verified

The reported figure of 180 victims has not yet been fully established by police. The original report says nearly 350 videos are under investigation, while only a limited number of victims had been officially confirmed through available evidence at the time of publication. Another report said eight victims had come forward.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Bonde said: “There are around 180 victims, the majority Hindus. Some victims are Muslims. Some of the victims are minors.”

Police believe fear and social stigma may have stopped more victims and their families from approaching authorities.

Police Appeal To Victims

SP Vishal Anand appealed to victims to come forward and assured them that their identities would be protected.

“We want the victims to come forward with complaints. We will maintain confidentiality and identities will be protected,” he said. Police said victims would receive legal and counselling support.

Cyber Cell Tracks Video Sharing

The cyber cell is also examining the digital trail. Police are working to identify people who downloaded or recirculated the videos. SP Anand said: “Police are monitoring posts of those who downloaded videos and are recirculating it.”

Investigators are examining Ayan’s mobile phone and other digital evidence. The probe is also focused on identifying possible accomplices and determining the actual scale of the case. Inspector Suresh Mhaske said that we have to establish the case technically. The accused was remanded to police custody until April 21, 2026, according to reports.

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350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest

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350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest

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350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest

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350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest
350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest
350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest
350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest
350 Videos, 180 Victims? What Police Found in Amravati MMS Leak That Led to 19-Year-Old’s Arrest

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