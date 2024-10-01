42 Year Old Bajaj Employee Takes His Own Life Due To Work Pressure & Mental Torture

In a devastating incident, a 42-year-old area manager at Bajaj Finance, Tarun Saxena, committed suicide due to unbearable work pressure & mental torture done by seniors.

In a devastating incident, a 42-year-old area manager at Bajaj Finance, Tarun Saxena, committed suicide due to unbearable work pressure & mental torture done by seniors on sunday.

According to the police, Tarun’s body was found by a house helper, who also discovered a suicide note addressed to his wife, Megha.

In the note, Tarun described the immense stress and mental anguish he had endured, revealing that he had not slept for 45 days and had barely eaten. Further, he expressed deep concern for his family’s well-being, apologizing for his actions and urging them to take care of one another.

Quoting NDTV, he also wrote “I am very tense about the future. I have lost my ability to think. I am going.”

Later, Tarun’s cousin, Gaurav Saxena, alleged that his seniors, including the regional manager and national manager, subjected him to mental torture during a virtual conference just a day before his death.

As per Gaurav, Tarun was assigned challenging areas for collection, including rural regions like Moth and Talbehat, and was threatened with having to pay from his own pocket if he failed to meet the targets.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh, he was given a higher target by seniors and pressure was consistently mounted to achieve the target.

Different Incidents From The Country

Earlier, 26 year old Anna Sebastian, who had been employed at EY’s Pune office for approximately four months, passed away in July. Recently, her mother reached out to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, raising concerns about the “glorification” of overwork within the company.

In another case, an HDFC Bank employee died under unexplained circumstances at the office, with her colleagues claiming that she had been subjected to excessive work demands.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance is yet to respond to the allegations, but this incident has sparked a nationwide debate on the need for organizations to prioritize employee well-being and create a healthy work environment.

