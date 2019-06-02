The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority is going to organise a lottery in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur district today after 6 pm. The names of the winners will be uploaded on lottery.mhada.gov.in after 6 pm today.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority scheduled to take place a lottery for 217 flats in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur district today. 66,000 people registered themselves for the flats that are located in Sahakar Nagar, Chembur.

Out of 217 flats, 170 flats are for the low-income group(LIG), 47 flats are built for middle-income group(MIG). The income criteria for the low-income group applicant is set at Rs 25,001- Rs 50,000 per month, whereas the income criteria for the middle-income group fall in the bracket of Rs 50,001-Rs 75,000 per month.

The draw was webcast live on mhada.ucast.in. The names of the winners will be uploaded on lottery.mhada.gov.in after 6 pm today.

Every LIG flat range from 32-35 sqm is priced from 31.5 lakh to Rs 34.3 lakh, while every MIG flat measuring 64 sqm is priced Rs 56.7 lakh. Only one MIG flat measuring 43 sqm is priced Rs 39.6 lakh.

Mhada president Uday Samant will manage the lottery in the presence of education minister of Maharashtra Vinod Tawde and housing minister of Maharashtra Ravindra Waikar. Mumbai board chief Madhu Chavan will also attend the event.

The registration for the lottery had begun on 7th March 2019 and ended on 24 May 2019. The lottery has been delayed due to the general election this year. Apart from Mumbai, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has organised Pune Board Lottery 2019, Aurangabad Board Lottery 2019 and Nashik Board Lottery 2019.

The result of the Pune Board Lottery 2019 will be declared on 7th June 2019. The result of the Aurangabad Board Lottery 2019 will get declared on 4th June 2019 and the result for Nashik Board Lottery was declared on 29th May 2019.

