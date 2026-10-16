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Home > Offbeat News > 5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

While Dussehra celebrations across India mark Ravana’s defeat by burning his effigy, five places honour him as a Shiva devotee, learned king, ancestor or son-in-law.

5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned
5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 17:02 IST

Every year, on the day of Dussehra night in India, large numbers of people gather to see huge effigies of Ravana get destroyed by fire. However, there are some pockets in India where instead of getting burned, Ravana is shown reverence in folded hands or closed doors or dark streets. Who are these people paying homage to Ravana and for what reason?

The Other Side of Dussehra

In India, Dussehra is the festival of victory of good over bad and the burning of the effigy of Ravana is the highlight of the day. However, in some places of India, Ravana has a different significance; he is considered a learned person and a worshipper of Lord Shiva and some even consider him as their forefather or son-in-law.

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1. Baijnath Temple, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

The Baijnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva, but local lore ties it closely to Ravana. According to the legend, Ravana performed severe penance here and offered his ten heads to win invincible powers from Shiva. Pleased, Shiva is said to have taken the form of a shivling for Ravana to carry to Lanka, on one condition: the lingam must never be placed on the ground.

Ravana paused at Kiragrama, today’s Baijnath, to quench his thirst. The shivling is believed to have taken root in the earth on the spot, where it is worshipped as Ardhanarishwar. Out of respect for his devotion, Dussehra is not celebrated at this temple. The focus here is prayer, set within the temple’s Nagara-style architecture.

2. Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

In Kakinada, Ravana is remembered as a devoted disciple of Shiva rather than a destroyer. The Kumbhabhishekam Temple is said to stand on a site chosen by him, and locals worship him for his spiritual strength. It is one of the rare places where he is seen as a saint, not a sinner.

3. Mandsaur and Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

There are two examples in Madhya Pradesh that stand out because they break the tradition. Mandsaur is considered to be the birthplace of Mandodari, who was Ravana’s wife. Therefore, people consider him to be the son-in-law, and they turn off all their lights on Dussehra instead of burning the idol of Ravana. Khanpur features a 35-foot tall idol of Ravana, and he is worshiped there as an intelligent person who knew the Vedas. When passing by it, married women hide their heads, as if in front of the in-laws.

Another example is the town called Ravanagram in Vidisha district, where there is a 10-foot statue of Ravana in a temple. They come to pay tribute to the king during their weddings and celebrations.

4. Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

In the tribal heartland of Gadchiroli, certain local communities admire Ravana for his knowledge and his devotion to Shiva. During Dussehra, rituals in his honour are held in place of effigy burning.

5. Jodhpur, Rajasthan

In Jodhpur, Vijayadashami is not a day of cheers for everyone. At the Amarnath Mahadev Temple on Kila Road, the burning of Ravana is marked by mourning. The Dave Godha clan of Shrimali Brahmins trace their lineage to him and honour him with rituals and sacred thread ceremonies. A temple dedicated to Mandodari also stands nearby, so Ravana’s memory here is one of family pride and remembrance.

One Story, Many Tellings

Taken together, these places show that Indian mythology is never one-dimensional. The same figure is a villain in one town and a scholar, relative or devotee in the next. As Dussehra comes around each year, these traditions quietly continue alongside the bonfires, and they leave readers with a lingering question: whose version of the story do you carry with you?

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup in Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body

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5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

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5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

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5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned
5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned
5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned
5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned
5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

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