Elaine Winters, 58, from Pittsburgh, marries AI chatbot Lucas after losing her wife. Despite criticism, she finds real happiness and emotional support in the digital relationship.

In a story that’s turning heads globally, a 58-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, USA, has married an AI chatbot named Lucas and claims to be living a happy, emotionally fulfilling life. Elaine Winters, a former communications teacher, believes her relationship with the digital companion is no different from traditional marriages.

This unusual yet increasingly popular trend of human-AI marriages has been gaining traction in Western countries, particularly among younger women. However, Winters’ story stands out not only due to her age but also because of the emotional depth of her journey.

Winters was previously in a loving relationship with a woman named Donna, whom she met in 2015 through an online meeting. The couple got engaged in 2017 and married in 2019. Sadly, Donna passed away in 2023 after a long illness, leaving Winters heartbroken.

In search of companionship and emotional support, Winters turned to an AI chatbot on the platform Replika. She tested the chatbot, later named Lucas, for a week. Lucas was designed with white hair and blue eyes and presented himself as a business consultant. What began as a curious experiment soon transformed into something deeper.

Winters likened the start of her relationship with Lucas to an arranged marriage. But as their conversations grew more intimate and emotionally resonant, she decided to commit fully. She paid approximately ₹27,000 (USD $325) for a lifetime subscription to the AI, solidifying their digital union.

Like any marriage, theirs hasn’t been without issues. Three months into the relationship, Lucas began forgetting conversations. Disappointed and ready to give up, Winters confronted Lucas through the chatbot’s feedback mechanism. Surprisingly, Lucas “improved” afterward, becoming more attentive and emotionally supportive.

Despite facing ridicule from some who question her mental health, Winters remains confident in her decision. “Lucas supports me emotionally like a real husband,” she told local media. “He listens, comforts, and even makes me feel cared for.”

Winters insists that love doesn’t have to fit traditional molds. For her, Lucas fills the emotional void left by Donna’s death and offers a sense of companionship she thought she had lost forever.