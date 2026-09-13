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Home > Offbeat News > 60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?

60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?

Chandigarh University witnessed massive protests in September 2022 after allegations of leaked hostel videos surfaced online. Here’s what the police, university and students had said about the controversy.

Amravati MMS scam 2011 (Photo: AI)
Amravati MMS scam 2011 (Photo: AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-13 22:35 IST

A major controversy erupted at Chandigarh University in September 2022 after allegations that private videos of female students had been recorded and shared online. The incident had triggered massive protests on the university campus. Students had demanded a fair investigation into the allegations and questioned the university’s handling of the matter.

A female student was accused of recording and sharing “objectionable” videos of other women students. Some students had claimed that videos of nearly 60 students were involved. The university had later been shut until September 24. Two wardens were also suspended over alleged negligence. Three people, including the female student, had been arrested during the investigation.

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Students Had Alleged Videos Were Shared Online

The controversy had intensified after students claimed that private videos had appeared on the internet. Some students had alleged that the accused student admitted to recording videos of other women and sending them to a man in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. The man was then accused of uploading the videos online.

The claims had caused panic on campus. Students had said they were shocked after reports that videos showing women bathing had surfaced online. Protests had soon followed. Several students had also accused university authorities of trying to downplay the matter.

One student had alleged that the university initially denied that such videos had been recorded. Questions were also raised over the conduct of hostel authorities.

What Had The Police Said?

Punjab Additional Director General of Police Gurpreet Deo had given a different account. The police had said the accused woman appeared to have shared a video of herself with a youth. According to the police, no objectionable video of another student had been found during the initial probe.

The police had also dismissed reports claiming that several students had attempted suicide as false. Despite this, questions and rumours had continued to spread on social media and among students.

What Had Chandigarh University Said?

Chandigarh University had strongly denied reports that videos of other students had been found. The university had also dismissed “the rumours of seven girls committing suicide”.

“No student committed suicide. Preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. No other material found. FIR filed. Police are probing it. I appeal to students & parents not to believe in any rumour (sic),” Dr RS Bawa, pro-chancellor of Chandigarh University, had told ANI.

The university had further said, “All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless.”

The controversy had remained one of the most widely discussed campus incidents of September 2022, with the investigation focusing on what videos had actually been recorded and shared.

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60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?
Tags: Chandigarh UniversityChandigarh University controversyChandigarh University MMS scandalChandigarh University video scandalChandigarh University viral video

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60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?

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60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?
60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?
60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?
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60 Girls, Viral Videos And A Campus In Chaos: What Really Happened At Chandigarh University In 2022?

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