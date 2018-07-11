While the Supreme Court in India continues to hear petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era provision that criminalises homosexuality, the LGBT community across the world represents the full range of public profile.

While the Supreme Court in India continues to hear petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era provision that criminalises homosexuality, the LGBT community across the world represents the full range of public profile.

Here is the list of influential LGBT personalities from the world

Leo Varadkar



Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is the most influential homosexual leader who came out in 2015 during a radio interview. Before becoming the Irish PM, he served as Minister for Social Protection and Minister of Health. During the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum, he became the first openly gay Irish government minister.

Ellen DeGeneres



Multiple Emmy-award winning actor, standup comedian and writer Ellen came out in 1997 and faced criticism as she tried to reposition herself as the host of America’s most successful chat shows, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres lives in Beverly Hills, California, and married her partner, the Australian actor Portia de Rossi, in 2008, when the ban was lifted on gay marriage.

Tim Cook



Following Steve Jobs as CEO of Apple, one of the world’s most valuable companies, was never going to be easy but Cook, son of a shipyard worker has turned Apple into £500bn powerhouse. Though he has not publically come out as gay. He topped Out Magazine’s power list of gay people for three years.

Freddie Mercury



The flamboyant British singer, songwriter and record producer, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Queen was openly gay. He was posthumously awarded the Brit Award for outstanding contribution to British Music. He died at the age of 45 due to complications related to AIDS.

George Michael



One of the best selling music artist, rose to fame as a member of the music album Wham!

In 2004, Michael was quoted as saying, “I used to sleep with women quite a lot in the Wham! days but never felt it could develop into a relationship because I knew that, emotionally, I was a gay man.”

Ricky Martin



The Puerto Rican singer, actor and author got married to partner Jwan Yosef and came out openly as gay. The singer has released Spanish Solo albums throughout the 1990s and performed “The Cup of Life” at the 41st Annual Grammy awards show. Martin has released “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, which has helped him attain enormous success worldwide.

Jane Lynch



The award-winning US actor, comedian and author Jane Lynch never shied away from her sexuality and is a vocal advocate for gay rights, she also married psychologist Lara Embry in 2010.

