74 Years Later, M.F. Husain’s ‘The Red Girl’ Fetches Rs. 65 Crore: What Makes This 1952 Masterpiece So Valuable?

A painting created more than seven decades ago has returned to the spotlight under the auctioneer’s hammer. M.F. Husain’s The Red Girl, painted in 1952, has sold for Rs. 65 crore.

The Auction That Surprised Everyone

The oil on canvas went under the hammer at Pundole’s Fine Art Sale in Mumbai on September 24. Its pre-sale estimate was Rs. 3 to 5 crore, so the final hammer price was 13 times the upper end. It emerged as the top-selling work among 81 lots of modern and contemporary Indian art at Hamilton House. It was not a record for Husain, whose auction best was set in an earlier international sale.

A Red Figure With Ancient Roots

The painting measures 48 by 23 7/8 inches. At its centre stands a female figure painted almost entirely in deep, earthy red. She wears an ornamental girdle and a distinctive forehead ornament called a chatulatika. Pundole’s catalogue links her to the yakshi figures of ancient Indian sculpture, especially the Mathura tradition, while the red recalls the sandstone used in many early sculptures.

Modern Departures From Tradition

Husain did not simply copy the past. The figure is more rigidly built, her proportions are altered and the body is treated in a distinctly modernist way. The fragmentary lower limbs recall the broken look of ancient sculptures, an idea connected to a visit to the National Museum in New Delhi with fellow artist F.N. Souza.

A Documented Journey

The Red Girl was no fresh discovery. It appeared in print in Paintings of Husain, a book published by Thacker & Co in Bombay with 17 colour plates and 10 black and white plates, only a few years after it was painted. Its provenance is tied to Emanuel Schlesinger, an Austrian émigré and important Bombay art patron who supported artists linked to the Progressive Artists’ Group.

Other Strong Performers

However, Husain was not alone. The 1999 Untitled by Jangarh Singh Shyam, priced between Rs. 4 to 6 crore, fetched an astounding price of Rs. 18 crore. S.H. Raza, Manjit Bawa, and Jagdish Swaminathan pieces also witnessed strong bidding activity. This is attributed to a broadening group of collectors coupled with increasing interest in rarity and provenance, according to Mint, which reports a sharp increase in sales through Indian auctions in the first six months of 2026.

Why It Matters?

Painted in 1952 and published in 1955, this piece has a history which reaches from the early days of Indian Modernism through to the current, increasingly international art market. This piece was originally a work by one of the pioneers of a modern Indian painting language, but now it is an illustration of how history, rarity, and provenance can attract as much attention as the artwork itself.

A quick check before you publish: your input text had garbled figures, so I read “165 crore” as Rs. 65 crore (matching your headline), the estimate “13-5 crore” as Rs. 3 to 5 crore, and Shyam’s “14-6 crore” as Rs. 4 to 6 crore. Please confirm these against the original source.

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