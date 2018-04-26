A Facebook post by a Delhi resident has highlighted about the life of a 76-year-old man living in miserable conditions in Delhi. The old man ha claimed that he used to be a professor at the Oxford University and had returned to India four decades ago after being requested his brother. However, their business had shut down after his brother death and his two sons had abandoned him.

A Facebook post by a Delhi resident about a 76-year-old man who is living a miserable life on Delhi streets has gone viral. The social media post reveals that 76-year-old man was living like this for over four decades was earlier a professor at the Oxford Univesity. Describing the story of Raja Singh Phull, Delhi resident Avinash Singh has mentioned that the 76-year-old man has been living a messy life at New Delhi railway station. Phull returned to India in the 1960s after his brother request. He then started motor parts business in Mumbai but it flopped after his brother’s death.

The Facebook post further mentions, he did a lot of hard work and sent two of his sons for studies abroad. Raja Singh even took loans for his children! Today they are in UK and the US well settled with firangi wives not having time for their father who is living by the roadside in the National Capital!” However the man survives by helping people filling VISA forms and guiding them. Sometimes, when he fails to meet his ends, he replied on Langar (Community Meal) to feed himself.

Also Read: Apollo Hospital says no blood sample of Jayalalithaa available, next hearing on June 4

However, after the post went viral, Raja Singh will now be having a shelter as he is being shifted to an old age home. “There are days that Raja Singh has gone without proper food! “You are not well and there is no earning you will go without a square meal,” quips the old man in immaculate English with a chaste diction! the post mentions.

Raja Singh is a staunch Sikh too! He has been attached to ‘Guru Ghar’ all his life! He avoids partaking Langar at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib! “I earn and buy my food. For Langar I need to contribute. If I’m unable I do not have no right to eat there.” There are, however, occasions when there is no work and you are dependent on Bhandaras at Hanuman Temple and community kitchen at the Gurdwara!

Also Read: Kathua rape case: Sanji Ram, Vishal Jangotra file application in Supreme Court against transfer of case out side J&K

For all the latest Offbeat News, download NewsX App