LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > 77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

A 77-year-old Hyderabad man went viral after a fellow passenger spotted him using ChatGPT to work on a vertical farming business plan — while repeatedly addressing the AI as “sir.”

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet
77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 15:24 IST

An elderly 77-year-old man has garnered instant fame on the internet because of his unique use of ChatGPT while traveling in a flight where a fellow passenger observed that he referred to the AI chatbot as “sir” in his messages.

The man has been identified as VBR Prasad, who hails from Hyderabad and is busy preparing a business proposal for his farm project. A picture along with the conversation was uploaded on the X handle @theteknosaur, which has already garnered more than 3 million hits.

You Might Be Interested In

Why A 77-Year-Old Man’s ChatGPT Messages Went Viral

The unusual part was not simply that Prasad was using AI at 77. It was the way he was communicating with it. In one exchange, Prasad addressed ChatGPT as “sir” three times in just three sentences.



“Oh wonderful guidance sir. Thanks a lot and I will come back to you sir. Let me download both the files sir,” he wrote in the conversation shared online.

For the passenger who noticed him, the combination of Prasad’s age, his intense focus on the business idea and his old-school politeness towards an AI chatbot was enough to turn an otherwise ordinary flight encounter into a viral moment. The passenger wrote that Prasad was “cooking up” a vertical farming business plan with ChatGPT before takeoff and joked about his remarkable level of focus. The two passengers also ended up talking throughout the flight and became friends.

What Was He Using ChatGPT For?

Prasad was not simply experimenting with the chatbot. He was using ChatGPT to develop ideas for a vertical farming business. Vertical farming involves growing crops in stacked layers, generally in controlled environments, allowing agricultural production in relatively limited spaces.

The detail adds another layer to the viral story: while social media focused on his repeated use of “sir”, the original interaction showed a 77-year-old actively using an AI tool to work through a new business idea.

From Flight Conversation To 3 Million Views

The passenger who witnessed Prasad’s chat with ChatGPT had posted an image of Prasad along with the story on September 29. It soon went viral on X, with the original post getting over 3 million views. People’s reactions varied from humor about how Prasad’s politeness could help him survive in case of an artificial intelligence invasion to gratitude for embracing new technologies.

Users also paid attention to the generation part of the story, as Prasad’s usage of ChatGPT proved that younger generations do not monopolize the embracement of new technologies.

77-Year-Old Prasad Responds To The Attention

With the ongoing viral cycle of the post, Prasad himself chimed in on X. Acknowledging the responses to his original tweet, he noted that he was pleased by how much recognition the exchange had gotten him. He also provided his own reflection on the matter, stating that it is ultimately up to people to use AI for the benefit of humankind.

The above reply puts the viral tale slightly aside from the humor of addressing the AI as “sir”. The whole thing, which started off with an outsider recognizing an amusing chat between an AI and a passenger on a plane, turned into a short example of how people of different generations adjust to AI technology – with Prasad’s business idea, interest and famous politeness being all a part of it.

ALSO READ: ‘1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Samaj Do Resign’: 50+ Viral Slogans You May Have Missed From The Delhi Protest Trend

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet
Tags: home-hero-pos-6viral

RELATED News

Employee Took Sick Leave For ‘Stomach Flu’, Then Appeared In A Coorg Reel; Her Manager’s 5-Word Reply Goes Viral

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu to Marry a Hindu Girl? Viral Card Sparks Buzz about Her Name and Nikah Date – What We Know So Far

‘1 Jeera, 2 Ajwain, Mard Samaj Do Resign’: 50+ Viral Slogans You May Have Missed From The Delhi Protest Trend

Woman Ties Saree Pallu To Train Engine’s Front, Performs Dramatic Dance on Tracks- Reel Fever Video Goes Viral, Lust For Views?

Why Do We Feed Crows And Not Other Birds During Shraddha? What If They Eat The Offering, Garuda Purana Saying, Know The Significance

LATEST NEWS

Cube Highways Trust raises Rs.1,150 crore through AAA-rated NCDs

Neighbour Lures Woman On Pretext To Help Settle Dispute With Live-In Partner After Fight; Takes Her To Secluded Spot Where Three Men Gang-Rape Her

Watch: CM Vijay Turns Bus Conductor In Viral Video, Hands Out Free Tickets To Women — Here’s Why

Who is Parveen Hooda? Haryana Boxer Comes on Top in Thriller to Win Asian Games 2026 Gold

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained

Bouncer’s Body Found In Drain, Sent Wife Photo From Auto Then Vanished: Mysterious Death Sparks Murder Suspicion

Rooted in Jaipur, Growing Across India: Brand ‘Jaipur Kurti’ Enters Its Next Growth Chapter

Truck Rams Into Tempo In Amravati, 7 Killed And 19 Injured In Deadly Crash

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet
77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet
77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet
77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet
77-Year-Old Man Calls ChatGPT “Sir” In Every Message, His Viral Chats Win The Internet

QUICK LINKS