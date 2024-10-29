Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

8 Eco-Friendly Diwali Tips To Reduce Air Pollution And Safeguard Health

Here are eight effective ways to reduce air pollution this Diwali.

8 Eco-Friendly Diwali Tips To Reduce Air Pollution And Safeguard Health

Diwali is a festive occasion, but it often leads to increased air pollution. To celebrate responsibly while minimizing environmental impact, consider adopting eco-friendly practices. Here are eight effective ways to reduce air pollution this Diwali:

  1. Opt for Eco-Friendly Diyas and Decorations
    Choose traditional clay diyas, which are biodegradable and environmentally friendly. Avoid plastic decorations and instead use natural materials such as flowers, leaves, and fabric to embellish your home. This will help reduce plastic waste that contributes to pollution.
  2. Use Natural Colors for Rangoli
    Synthetic colors can contain harmful chemicals that are detrimental to health and the environment. This Diwali, opt for natural colors made from turmeric, coffee powder, flower petals, or rice flour. These alternatives are safe and add a lovely, earthy element to your festive décor.
  3. Switch to LED Lights
    LED lights are far more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs. By using LED lights for your Diwali decorations, you’ll not only save on your electricity bill but also decrease your carbon footprint. They are brighter, longer-lasting, and a smart choice for your celebrations.
  4. Choose Green Firecrackers
    While firecrackers are a staple of Diwali, they are significant contributors to air pollution. The smoke and harmful chemicals released can negatively impact health, particularly for children and the elderly. Instead, consider using green crackers that are less harmful to the environment. Engage in family activities like singing, dancing, or games instead.
  5. Plant a Tree
    Balance the carbon footprint from your Diwali festivities by planting a tree. This is a wonderful way to give back to the environment and can be a fun family activity. Trees play a vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen, thus enhancing air quality.
  6. Select Eco-Friendly Gifts
    When choosing gifts, go for eco-friendly options like organic products, handmade items, or plants. Avoid items with excessive packaging. Experiences such as yoga classes or cooking workshops are also excellent gift ideas that create no waste.
  7. Minimize Food Waste
    Prepare only as much food as you need to avoid waste. If you have leftovers, consider sharing them with those in need or composting them. Steer clear of single-use plastic utensils and plates; opt for reusable or biodegradable options instead.
  8. Carpool or Use Public Transport
    Traveling to see friends and family is a key part of Diwali. To lessen your carbon footprint, consider carpooling or using public transport. This not only reduces the number of vehicles on the road and lowers emissions but also alleviates traffic congestion.
  9. MUST READ:Dhanteras Begins On Slow Note; Jewellers Expect Footfalls To Rise

Filed under

delhi pollution DIWALI ECO FRIENDLY TIPS
Advertisement

Also Read

Throwing A Diwali Bash? These Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Will Keep Your Guests Coming Back For More!

Throwing A Diwali Bash? These Kolkata-Style Masala Chips Will Keep Your Guests Coming Back For...

India And China Near Completion Of Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Defence Sources

India And China Near Completion Of Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: Defence Sources

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Charged By ED in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Charged By ED in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

Walkout Protest Erupts Over Delhi Waqf Board’s Presentation In JPC Meeting

Walkout Protest Erupts Over Delhi Waqf Board’s Presentation In JPC Meeting

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Has Donated Rs 1 Crore To Ayodhya For An Unusual Reason- Check Here!

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore For Monkey Welfare In Ayodhya: A Diwali Tribute

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox