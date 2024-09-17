Home
8-Year-Old Girl Drives SUV 13 Miles To Target, Found Safe

An 8-year-old girl took an unexpected and dangerous journey in an SUV from her Ohio home, traveling miles to a store before being found unharmed.

An 8-year-old girl took an unexpected and dangerous journey in an SUV from her Ohio home, traveling miles to a store before being found unharmed. The child, who has not been named, drove a 2020 Nissan Rogue, which was reported missing around 9 a.m. Sunday by Bedford police.

Details of the Journey

According to the police, the girl’s family last saw her at home approximately two hours before the vehicle was reported missing. As authorities began their search, they learned that a small child had been observed driving a vehicle on a nearby road. However, this vehicle could not be immediately located.

READ MORE: Trump vs. Harris: Debate Performance And Swing State Polls Shake Up 2024 Race

Vehicle and Child Located

The missing SUV was later discovered in the parking lot of a Target store in Bainbridge, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) from the family’s residence. The young driver was found alone inside the store shortly after. When questioned by officers, she mentioned that she had hit a mailbox during her drive but otherwise had no additional incidents to report. The reasons behind her journey to the store were not disclosed.

Legal and Investigation Details

Police stated that the girl is too young to face criminal charges. The circumstances of her actions remain under investigation, but it is unclear whether any legal actions will be pursued in this case. The investigation is ongoing to determine any further necessary steps.

ALSO READ: COP29 Host Azerbaijan Introduces Climate Finance Action Fund For Developing Countries

