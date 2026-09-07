A-list Tollywood Actress Anushka Shetty MMS Clip Resurfaces Online: What Was The Controversy

A controversial issue about popular South Indian actress Anushka Shetty has been brought up again by the Internet community due to some claims regarding the alleged MMS video.

The Viral Video That Started All Speculations

The video was extensively circulated through different social networking sites and messaging services, resulting in speculations about whether the woman shown in the video was really Anushka Shetty.

Nevertheless, nothing was ever proven about the claims made by the media. Some sources suggested that the woman who appeared in the low-quality video clip was just someone who looked like the actress.

Was The Video Really Real?

However, regarding the poor quality of the video, there were speculations that it could either have been filmed in secret or created, yet attributed to the actor.

There was no concrete evidence that would prove that the MMS had anything to do with the actress as there was never any evidence to confirm that Anushka was the subject of the video.

Why Did The Controversy Become So Sensational?

At this point, Anushka was already well-known in the South Indian film industry. That is why it became such a big deal to talk about this matter on the Internet.

She began her acting career in 2005 in the movie Super directed by Puri Jagannadh. She starred along with Ravi Teja who acted for the first time in his life in that movie.

The Acting Career Of Anushka Shetty

During all these years of working in the industry, she appeared in lots of movies and had numerous fans. Among her movies there are Don, King, Souryam, Billa, Ragada and Singham.

The Old Controversy Comes Up Again

The appearance of the new controversy proves the rapid spread of unconfirmed videos and rumors in the Internet. It should be noted that the identity of the lady on the video was not proven.

While the old controversy becomes popular again, it is still vital to differentiate between social media rumors and facts.

Also Read: Trisha Kar Madhu’s MMS Controversy Revisited: Actress Once Broke Silence, Asked ‘Why Would I Destroy My Own Career?’