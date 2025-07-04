Live Tv
A Temple For Duryodhan? Yes! This Indian State Has The Unique Shrine

Kerala’s Malanada Duryodhana Temple is India’s only shrine dedicated to Mahabharat’s antagonist. With no idol, it honors Duryodhan on a raised platform. Devotees offer toddy, and the temple hosts the vibrant Kettukazhcha festival, reflecting unique local traditions and folklore.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 18:17:59 IST

Did you know there’s a temple in India dedicated to Duryodhan from Mahabharat? It has no idol, and the main offering made by devotees is toddy.

Duryodhan Temple Story

There is a temple in the southern state of Kerala that stands out as one of the most unusual shrines in India. Located in Malanada village in Kerala’s Kollam district, this shrine is formally known as the Poruvazhy Peruviruthy Malanada Duryodhana Temple. 

You heard that right. The temple is dedicated to Duryodhan, the much-hated antagonist of the epic Mahabharat, reflecting India’s inclusive cultural heritage that honours even a character that is often vilified in mythology.

The temple is unique for a few other reasons too. It has no idol. Instead, the deity is represented by a raised platform. Another unique aspect is the main offering at the temple: toddy.

Who Was Duryodhan?

Duryodhan, the eldest of the 100 Kaurav brothers and one sister was the primary antagonist in Ved Vyas’s Mahabharat. As the son of King Dhritarashtra and Queen Gandhari, he believed he was the rightful heir to Hastinapur’s throne.

His enmity with the Pandavas, the five sons of Dhritarashtra’s younger brother Pandu, and refusal to share power with them led to the catastrophic Kurukshetra War. 

Though arrogant and vengeful, Duryodhan was brave, and loyal, particularly to his friend Karn, the son of Pandav’s mother Kunti who had abandoned him as a newborn.

Legend Behind Duryodhan Temple In Ayodhya

According to local folklore, Duryodhan visited this region in Kerala during the time he had sent the Pandavs and their wife Draupadi to 13 years of exile including one in ‘agyatvas’ (incognito) after defeating them in a game of chausar, an ancient board game, with the condition that they would have to repeat the punishment if caught during their ‘agyatvas’.

Duryodhan had set out to find them, determined to expose them during their incognito exile, so they did not return to Hastinapur to claim the throne.

WhatsApp Image 20250704 at 171902

While searching for them, it is believed, he sought refuge in Malanada, where the local tribal chief from Kurava community welcomed him with food and shelter. Grateful for this hospitality, Duryodhan blessed the village. Later, to honour him, the villagers built a temple for him.

The temple continues to have a Kurava priest, according to a Kerala Tourism website. There is no specific Sanskrit mantra that the priest chants at this temple. Instead, he just says prayers in Malayalam to seeks blessings from gods. “The temple remains open 24×7 and devotees cutting across caste and religion are welcome,” a 2023 report in The Hindu quoted priest Krishnan as saying.

Interestingly, the Kollam region hosts two other shrines for Kauravas — Duhshasan and Duhshala — as well as one for Shakuni, their devious uncle, at Pavithreswaram. 

Unique Practices And Festivals

At this temple, Duryodhan is not worshipped as a god but affectionately called ‘appooppan’ (grandfather in Malayalam). He is offered toddy as a ritual.

The temple’s other highlight is the annual “Kettukazhcha” festival during Maha Malakkuda Maholsavam, attracting thousands of devotees and tourists.

