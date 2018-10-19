Funny memes of Yogi Adityanath are going viral on social media after his government renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj. In viral memes, Yogi Adityanath is shown talking to renowned people around the world including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Aamir Khan, Michael Jackson and many others where he is seen renaming them.

Uttar Pradesh fire brand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being massively trolled on social media after his government renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj. A flood of funny memes and photos of Yogi Adityanath are getting viral on social media in which he has been shown talking to renowned people across the world and changing their names too. In the funny memes of Yogi Adityanath which have gone viral on social media, the chief minister is talking to former US President Barack Obama, president US President Donald Trump, late pop-star Michael Jackson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist actor Aamir Khan and other renowned people.

In a series of funny memes showing Yogi Adityanath, he is shown calling Barack Obama and saying that from now on his name will be Sudama. Not only Barack Obama, he is shown talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin and saying that from now on, he will be called Punit Mishra. Funny memes have not even sparred Bollywood celebs as one of the meme shows Yogi Adityanath talking to Aamir Khan and changing his name to Amar Khanna, while he renamed Justin Bieber to Jatin Birbal, Michael Jackson name to Mai Ka Lal Jai Kishan and last but not the least Harry Potter’s name to Hari Putter.

Not the first time when Yogi Adityanath memes have gone viral on social media. Previously, Yogi Adityanath memes had trended across social media platforms after he was compared to his look-a-like and Hollywood actor Vin Diesel. A host of hilarious memes had went viral on social media when his appearance and face was compared to Vin Diesel.

Earlier, giving a clarification on the issue, Yogi Adityanath had said that all those who are questioning the name changing of Allahabad are not aware about the history.

@myogiadityanath and @sambitswaraj this is by far my favorite meme in this new trend can't stop laughing… pic.twitter.com/Y7CeIanXVK — Kadar (@kadarshaikhh) October 19, 2018

Thank you Yogi Adityanath! (1) pic.twitter.com/2kBCwdckDJ — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) October 18, 2018

