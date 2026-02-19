LIVE TV
After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Sara Baloch Pakistan Clip?

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Sara Baloch Pakistan Clip?

According to reports, three men had stopped Sara Baloch in one of her video shoots and forcefully filmed an immoral video and demanded big amounts of money to keep that a secret.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 19, 2026 09:10:41 IST

The so called viral video by Sara Baloch is based on a grave criminal case in Balochistan, Pakistan, where TikTok creator and social media influencer Sara Baloch became the victim of being harassed and propositioned to pay some money. Police reports said that three men had stopped Baloch in one of her video shoots and forcefully filmed an immoral video and demanded big amounts of money to keep that a secret. After she was refused to pay, they converted some parts of the footage and circulated them in WhatsApp groups to intimidate her into submitting a complaint to the Balochistan Police. 

The police acted promptly and three suspects, namely, Akmal Dagho, Paidal Jhakarani and Molabakhsh Jhakarani were arrested as members of the extortion ring. Digital forensics has been applied by the authorities to track the circulation of the video and control the current investigation, which sparked mass debate in Pakistan regarding the safety and dignity of female creators of content online. However, at the same time opportunistic spammers have taken the opportunity to spread fake news, especially in India and Bangladesh due to the viral interest in the incident. A common hoax has falsely identified Sara Baloch as a literature student at Assam with videos of the so called heartbreak confessions. Such fake news are not associated with the real case but rather designed as the clickbait to attract users to download malwareware or getting redirected into the gambling websites. It is a false procedure that hides unhealthy connections with eye catching baits, potentially threatening the virtual security and confidentiality of users who click on them.

Analysts and policymakers warn that it is unsafe on both counts: on one hand, it might be against the laws of cybercrime both in Pakistan and in India, on the other hand, the majority of links that say they contain the complete footage are hacks. This accident highlights the essence of appropriate online behaviour and the necessity to resist the dissemination and consumption of potentially damaging data. The actual problem is a crime of extortion and non-consensual recording and not a scandal to be devoured as entertainment and people are encouraged to leave the legal systems to deal with the offenders. 

Also Read: After 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS, Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Leaked Obscene Video Sparks Uproar In Bangladesh? — Here’s What We Know

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:10 AM IST
Tags: Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMSAngel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS linkSara Baloch Viral MMSSara Baloch Viral MMS linkSara Baloch Viral MMS Pakistan

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Sara Baloch Pakistan Clip?

QUICK LINKS