The success stories of Delhi's Baba Ka Dhaba and now Agra's 'Kanji Bada' have reinstated the power of social media. The owner of the latter, Narayan Singh had expressed that he had faced a lot of problems due to Covid-19 lockdown and his daily income was impacted badly.

Days after a major outpouring of support for the elderly couple who ran Baba Ka Dhaba in the national capital after a video featuring them went viral, another clip of an old man running a ‘kanji bada’ stall here in Agra who lost all his earnings due to the Covid pandemic has turned up online.

The owner Narayan Singh, who claims to be in his 90s has been selling ‘kanji bada’ in the city Agra for 40 years out of his stall in Kamla Nagar area of the city. After his video went viral, several people started visiting his food stall including Agra District magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Singh, the owner of the stall, said, “I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during the lockdown. My daily income was also badly hit due to COVID-19.”

Dhanishta–the girl who made a video of the stall and submitted it online after which it was shared widely, said, “I made this video viral because I saw the video of ‘Baba Ka Dhabha’ (in Delhi). I thought that I should help people in my locality, if I get more suggestions then I will help people like these.”

A few days ago, Baba ka Dhaba was merely a food stall at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi where an old couple was struggling to sell food, but now it has become a place where companies come for advertising and promotional drives.

Life has taken a new turn and now its owner Kanta Prasad (Baba) is looking for a person to assist him in catering to the high demand. He has also become a hero for the public as you will easily find people clicking photos with Baba. People have been seen halting at Baba ka Dhaba and clicking photos and taking selfies.

His shop is now filled with posters and banners of brands. There is hardly any place left where one can now put posters or banners of their brands.

