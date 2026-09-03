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Home > Offbeat News > Agra MMS Scandal: How 48 Obscene Videos of Minors Were Filmed And Shared Online

Agra MMS Scandal: How 48 Obscene Videos of Minors Were Filmed And Shared Online

Around 48 alleged videos involving minors were reportedly circulated on social media in a village under Khandauli police station.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into how the videos were recorded and shared online.
Police registered a case and launched an investigation into how the videos were recorded and shared online.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 22:06 IST

A disturbing case was reported from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where dozens of alleged videos involving minor boys and girls were reportedly circulated on social media. According to reports, around 48 videos were allegedly shared online after being recorded by people known to the teenagers. Police took cognisance of the matter, registered a case and launched an investigation into how the videos were recorded and circulated.

Incident Reported in Agra Village

The incident reportedly took place in a village falling under the Khandauli police station area of Agra. The teenagers seen in the videos were said to have known each other. Police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the recordings, including who allegedly made them and how they reached social media platforms. Authorities also took action against people allegedly linked to the case. The two teenagers seen in the viral material were reportedly taken into custody as part of the investigation.

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Police Probe Video Circulation

The police investigation was focused on determining the motive behind recording the videos and identifying those responsible for circulating them online. Authorities were also examining whether other people were involved in sharing the material. Police appealed to the public not to download, forward or circulate the videos. Sharing intimate or obscene material involving minors can cause further harm to the children and may also attract serious legal consequences.

Growing Concern Over Online Safety

The Agra case once again highlighted the risks faced by children and teenagers in the age of smartphones and social media. Similar incidents involving private material being recorded or circulated without consent have raised concerns about digital safety and the misuse of personal content.

Families, Communities Need Greater Vigilance

The incident also underlined the importance of creating a safe environment in homes, schools and neighbourhoods. Parents and guardians can encourage children to speak openly if someone pressures them to share private images or videos, while communities should remain alert to suspicious activity without resorting to vigilantism. At the same time, any suspected circulation of such material involving minors should be reported to the police or appropriate cybercrime authorities rather than being forwarded further. Protecting the identity and dignity of the children must remain the priority as the investigation continues.
Also Read: Two Independent Women Journalists Claim Delhi Police Beat Them For Asking Questions To CM

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Agra MMS Scandal: How 48 Obscene Videos of Minors Were Filmed And Shared Online
Tags: 48 viral videosAgra MMS caseAgra MMS VideoAgra newsAgra police investigationAgra viral MMSAgra viral videoKhandauli viral videominor viral video caseminors video circulatedsocial media viral videoUttar pradesh news

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Agra MMS Scandal: How 48 Obscene Videos of Minors Were Filmed And Shared Online

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Agra MMS Scandal: How 48 Obscene Videos of Minors Were Filmed And Shared Online
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