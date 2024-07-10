AI-Generated Influencer From Morocco Wins Beauty Contest; Marks A New Era for Virtual Beauty

An Artificial Intelligence-generated model has claimed victory in a competition organized by Fanwoo, a leading AI creator platform. Kenza Layli, a Moroccan virtual model renowned for her elegant hijab, triumphed over more than 1,500 other entries to win the prestigious title. This marked a new era in the history of beauty contests and is set to bring in revolution in the world of beauty pageants.



The contest evaluated participants on criteria such as realism, technology, and social impact. Kenza Layli captivated the judges with her stunning golden gown and signature hijab. The panel of judges included prominent figures like AI model Aitana Lopez and historian Sally Ann Fassett. They crowned Kenza as Miss AI, recognizing her as the epitome of digital beauty.



Despite her captivating appearance and substantial Instagram following, Kenza Layli is not a human but an intricate creation of artificial intelligence. This revelation has sparked mixed reactions. Some celebrate the technological advancements in AI creativity, while others criticize the potential impact on human beauty standards.



A new revolution?

The co-founder of Fanwoo responded positively to this accomplishment describing it as avant-garde in regards to AI creation and its applications in the future. However, it is suggested that such contests can negatively impact actual beauty norms and expectations and can be troublesome in terms of ethical implications of AI in the sphere that was previously strictly linked with people.



On the success Kenza Layli posted a speech that thanked the creators as well as fans for voting for her. While discussions on how incorporation of AI into sociТ ABS will progress, this event will be considered a critical moment of transition in the relation of IT and aesthetics. The win of an AI-generated model in a beauty contest therefore sends a message of how artificial intelligence is gradually becoming an integral part of human society and life.