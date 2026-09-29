LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

Aila Malik MMS video claims have resurfaced online, sparking fresh searches and social media buzz.

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 17:10 IST

Claims about an alleged Aila Malik MMS video have resurfaced online, putting Pakistani TikTok star Aila Malik back in the spotlight. Searches and social media posts have once again brought attention to claims surrounding a purported video, but there is no reliable evidence confirming that an authentic MMS or intimate video involving Malik has surfaced. The latest online buzz appears to be driven largely by social media posts and unverified claims, rather than any confirmed report establishing the authenticity of such a video.

What Is The Viral Aila Malik Video Claim?

Aila Malik has previously been in the news after a video showing her inside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi went viral. The footage showed Malik walking around the official premises, taking photographs and posing for a selfie with the governor. The video sparked questions online about how social media personalities gain access to official government locations. However, the documented footage did not establish any intimate relationship or wrongdoing.

You Might Be Interested In

No Verified Evidence Of An MMS Video

As the latest claims circulate, it is important to distinguish between an online allegation and a verified report. No credible source has established that an authentic private or obscene MMS involving Aila Malik has been released. Social media users should also be cautious about clicking links claiming to provide access to such videos. Similar viral claims can sometimes lead to misleading pages, scams or unrelated footage being circulated under a celebrity’s name. For now, the Aila Malik MMS video remains an unverified online claim, while the previously reported Governor House video is a separate, documented incident that generated controversy over access to official premises.
Also Read: Bengaluru Metro MMS Video Goes Viral: Why Is The Intimate Video Trending Again?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?
Tags: Aila MalikAila Malik latest newsAila Malik MMS claimsAila Malik MMS videoAila Malik TikTok starAila Malik trendingAila Malik video claimsAila Malik viral videoAila Malik viral video controversy

RELATED News

Bengaluru Metro MMS Video Goes Viral: Why Is The Intimate Video Trending Again?

74 Years Later, M.F. Husain’s ‘The Red Girl’ Fetches Rs. 65 Crore: What Makes This 1952 Masterpiece So Valuable?

Pragya Nagra MMS: What Was In Alleged Intimate Video That Left Actor Calling It A ‘Bad Dream’?

Celina Jaitly Viral Video Mystery: The 24-Year-Old Clip That Suddenly Had The Internet Talking

Riya Sen Viral MMS Mystery: The 2005 Clip That Sparked A Bollywood Storm, But Was It Really Her?

LATEST NEWS

‘My Building Is Collapsing’: Drunk Man Calls NDRF, Fire Brigade In Delhi; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Asian Games 2026 Latest: Who is Gulveer Singh? Indian Army Naib Subedar Makes History With Medal Hat-Trick in Japan

One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College

National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

Woman’s Body Dismembered Into Pieces, Dumped In Canal: What Led To The Andhra Pradesh Murder?

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

Ganpati Bappa’s Blessing For Jubin Nautiyal! Singer Welcomes First Child On Ganesh Chaturthi

Parul University x Times of India Verbal Duel 2026 Brings Together 20+ Universities & Academic Institutions at Parul University

Man Was Beaten by Wife, Faced Abuse Over His ‘Trans’ Identity, Then His In-Laws Killed Him

Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?
Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?
Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?
Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?
Aila Malik MMS Viral Video: What Is The Truth And How Did The Viral Clips Land Her In Trouble?

QUICK LINKS