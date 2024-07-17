An Air India passenger was caught at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle gold worth ₹69 lakh. Conduct in the flight from Jeddah to Delhi was rather suspicious and drawing attention of the flight personnel, he was arrested in the end.

Unusual Behavior Raises Suspicions

The incident occurred on Air India flight AI 992. The unnamed passenger repeatedly declined refreshments throughout the five-and-a-half-hour journey. According to a report, the passenger first refused water offered by a flight attendant and subsequently declined all other food and drink. This behavior was deemed unusual by the flight attendant, who then alerted the captain. The captain, in turn, informed security agencies via Air Traffic Control about the suspicious behavior.

Gold Concealed in Body

Upon the flight’s arrival in Delhi, security personnel closely monitored the passenger. When he attempted to pass through the Green Customs Clearance Channel, he was stopped for questioning. During the interrogation, the man admitted to concealing gold in his rectum. The gold, valued at over ₹69 lakh, was hidden in four oval capsules.

Official Statement and Investigation

Joint Commissioner (Customs) Monika Yadav reported that approximately 1,096.76 grams of gold were recovered from the passenger. He was arrested under the Customs Act after admitting to smuggling gold from Jeddah. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.

Enhanced Vigilance on Flights

Following this incident, cabin crew members have been instructed to closely observe passengers who refuse all food and drinks on long flights, as it is suspected that such behavior might indicate attempts to smuggle gold internally.

