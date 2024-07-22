Air India to Launch Airbus A350 Aircrafts on Delhi-New York and Delhi-Newark Routes

Air India announced on Monday that its flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft will start operating on the Delhi-New York and Delhi-Newark routes from November 1, 2024, and January 2, 2025, respectively. This move aims to enhance the passenger experience on these key routes.

According to the airline’s statement, the deployment of the A350 will introduce Air India’s Premium Economy class on these routes. The Premium Economy cabin will feature 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration, offering extra legroom and other enhancements.

The A350 aircraft will also include 28 private suites in Business class, featuring full-flat beds in a 1-2-1 configuration. Each suite provides direct aisle access, sliding privacy doors, and a personal wardrobe. Additionally, there are 264 Economy seats arranged in a 3-4-3 configuration. All seats across the A350 cabins will be equipped with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system, offering HD screens and over 2,200 hours of global entertainment content.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, commented, “We are encouraged by the positive guest feedback we have received from the domestic deployment of our A350s and are excited to offer our flagship product on the Delhi-New York JFK and Delhi-Newark routes. This is a significant step forward for our U.S. operations and underscores our commitment to continuous improvement.”

He added, “The new seats, upgraded in-flight entertainment systems, and enhanced service will provide our guests with exceptional comfort and service, representing the new Air India. We believe this will strengthen Air India’s position as a leading carrier and attract travelers seeking a world-class experience between India and the United States.”

With the introduction of the A350, 60% of all Air India flights to the U.S. will feature new or upgraded cabin interiors. Additionally, Air India operates a three-class-configured Boeing 777-300ER on flights from Mumbai to New York JFK and Newark, with 8 luxurious First class suites, 40 full-flat beds in Business, 280 Economy seats, and updated IFE systems.

Air India currently serves five destinations in the United States: New York JFK, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco, with a total of 51 weekly flights. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India has expanded its domestic network and established non-stop flights to major cities around the world. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express rejoined the Tata group in January 2022.

