Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked: Former Bigg Boss Star’s Intimate Video Goes Viral, Who Is The Woman?

Ajaz Khan is facing a fresh controversy after an unverified intimate video allegedly involving the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant began circulating on social media. His name quickly started trending as users shared claims about the clip, although there is no confirmation that the person in the video is Ajaz or that the footage is genuine. Questions have also been raised over whether the clip could have been manipulated using AI. The controversy comes amid a series of recent disputes involving the actor and his social media activity.

Ajaz has denied being the person shown in the alleged MMS and has also rejected claims surrounding screenshots of a separate Instagram conversation. The controversy has drawn renewed attention to his comments about YouTuber and reality star Elvish Yadav, as well as his criticism of what he described as a culture of leaking private conversations and targeting celebrities for attention.

Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked claims surface as actor faces fresh online controversy

The latest Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked controversy comes after Ajaz spoke about an incident involving Elvish Yadav at a party hosted by Vicky Jain, husband of Ankita Lokhande. Ajaz said he avoided a confrontation because Vicky Jain told him it was his movie launch party. Recalling the incident, he said: “Vicky Jain said it was his movie launch, his party… so I let it go, forgave him, said this is the last mistake.”

He also addressed Elvish’s alleged claim that he would upload a video, saying: “Elvish Yadav claimed he was going to upload the video, but then said there was a glitch… trying to fool people. If you’ve got guts, post the episode. Get lost, Elvish, don’t just act tough in front of me.”

Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked controversy follows alleged chat screenshots

The latest claims are not the actor’s only controversy this month. A few days earlier, a Delhi-based fitness influencer shared screenshots that allegedly showed Ajaz messaging her on Instagram. According to the claims, the messages included Ajaz sharing his phone number and suggesting that they meet to “do something together”. The screenshots quickly spread online and added to the attention surrounding him.

On January 19, 2026, Ajaz responded to the controversies involving the alleged intimate MMS and leaked chat screenshots. In an Instagram statement that was later deleted, he criticised the practice of exposing celebrities by circulating their private chats and asked people to respect their privacy rather than linking their names to random scandals for social-media attention.

Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked claims prompt appeal against celebrity blackmail culture

Ajaz said celebrities should be treated as human beings and not as machines. In his statement, he wrote: “People forget that celebrities are first of all humans. They toil, they amuse millions of people, and they have an ax to grind on a daily basis. However somewhere in the commotion, some people believe that revealing them or blackmailing them is a short cut to fame. It is no courage, it is manipulation. Want truth? Bring facts. Want justice? Follow the law. However, it is not power to attack people simply because they are well-known personalities, it is a simple attention-seeking trap.”

He also directly rejected the Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked claims, saying the person in the alleged video was not him. In relation to the leaked chat allegations involving a woman identified as Varsha, he said the phone number shown was not his.

Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked row sees actor cite Aryan Khan while defending artists

Ajaz further hit out at people behind what he described as defamatory campaigns, saying that people from “superior families” do not engage in such actions. He also referred to Aryan Khan as another example of someone he considered a victim of viral exposure campaigns.

Ending his message, Ajaz wrote: “I stand beside all artists who are doing their work honestly, with hatred and still coming with a smile on their faces. Support real talent. Have a halt to the blackmail culture.”

The Ajaz Khan MMS Leaked controversy therefore remains centred on an unverified video and disputed claims, while Ajaz has denied that he appears in the footage and criticised the circulation of private material involving public figures.

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