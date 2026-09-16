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Home > Offbeat News > Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy: Images Trigger Online Buzz

Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy: Images Trigger Online Buzz

Akshara Haasan faced a major privacy controversy in 2018 after her private photographs were leaked online. The actress confirmed the leak, condemned the online harassment and approached Mumbai Police and the cybercrime cell for help in tracing those responsible.

Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy
Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 17:14 IST

In November 2018, an Indian actor named Akshara Haasan faced a lot of controversy due to the leaking of her private photographs online. This incident received a lot of coverage back then since her private photos being circulated without any authorization sparked a debate about celebrity privacy and cybercrime.

Akshara Haasan Confirms The Leak

In an effort to clear up the matter, actress Akshara confirmed in her own social media accounts that the photographs were hers and that she was very disturbed by what happened to her.

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Some people on social media sites raised questions whether the photos were digitally altered but Akshara revealed that she had become a victim of cybercrime and she was unaware of whom had leaked the photographs online.

Actress Felt Threatened From Online Harassment

In her message, Akshara condemned the actions of people who circulated the photographs or used sensational headlines to gain attention. She claimed that every time her photos were shared online, it added to her harassment.

Her comments came during the period when the #MeToo movement was gaining significant attention in India, making the incident part of a wider conversation about consent, harassment and privacy in the digital space.

Mumbai Police And Cyber Cell Investigated

After the incident, Akshara mentioned that she has tried reaching out to the Mumbai Police and cybercrime officials for help in tracing the individuals behind the leak. She hoped that the persons responsible for the leak would be traced.

She also requested the internet users to respect her privacy and refrain from spreading the photos.

A Controversy That Brings up Questions on Privacy

The 2018 Akshara Haasan photo leak controversy came to be an outstanding example of the problems that celebrities may face because of circulating their private information online without their permission.

Also Read: Preeti Jain Leaked Viral Video: Story Behind Her 16-Time Rape Allegation Against Madhur Bhandarkar

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Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy: Images Trigger Online Buzz
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Akshara Haasan Private Photo Leak Controversy: Images Trigger Online Buzz
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