Akshara Singh MMS Video: Bhojpuri Star Denies Viral Clip, Calls It An Attempt To Defame Her

Bhojpuri film and television actor Akshara Singh has previously faced controversy over an alleged MMS clip that circulated online, purportedly showing her with a man. Singh denied that the woman in the video was her and said the clip was being used as an attempt to defame her and damage her reputation.

Akshara Singh Denies Viral MMS Claims

The alleged MMS clip sparked discussions on social media, with claims linking it to the Bhojpuri star. However, Singh rejected the allegations and maintained that the video being circulated in her name was not hers. She described the episode as an attempt to tarnish her image and said she would not allow such claims to affect her personally or professionally.

‘I Am Not Helpless’, Actor Warns

Singh also made it clear that she was not intimidated by the controversy. The actor projected a strong stance against those attempting to target her reputation, indicating that she was prepared to take legal action. She reportedly warned that she was not helpless and was not afraid of the situation, stressing that she would stand up against any effort to malign her name.

Defamation Case Threatened Over Video

Amid the controversy, Singh said she intended to pursue legal action against those responsible for circulating the alleged clip. She indicated that a defamation case could be filed against people involved in spreading the video. The controversy once again highlighted the challenges faced by public figures when unverified or misleading content is circulated online. Singh’s response focused on rejecting the claims and protecting her reputation through legal means.

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