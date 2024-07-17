'Alien Language': Bengaluru Resident Criticizes Blinkit Over Hindi Notifications, Sparks Controversy

A recent incident involving a Bengaluru resident’s interaction with Blinkit customer service has sparked a debate on social media regarding language preferences and customer satisfaction. The controversy began when the individual, known as @Metikurke on X, expressed dissatisfaction over receiving notifications in Hindi from the online grocery platform, which he described as an “alien language”. His frustration prompted him to contact Blinkit’s support team, warning of involving the police if the issue persisted.

Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me “Gaya,” which means “wound” in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That’s how we need to deal! pic.twitter.com/yPtvFdfhIV — ಕಣಾದ (@Metikurke) July 15, 2024

Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with Blinkit’s support team, the user stated, “Blinkit sent a harmful notification and wished me ‘Gaya,’ which means ‘wound’ in Kannada. I told them, if I received one more threatening notification, I would lodge a police complaint. After that they stopped sending nonsense in alien languages. That’s how we need to deal!”

How It All Began

It all began when a Bengaluru resident received a Hindi notification from Blinkit stating, “Dekho ye order 12 minutes mein deliver ho gaya (See, this order was delivered in just 12 minutes)”. Not understanding Hindi, he promptly contacted the app’s support team to express his concerns.

“You sent me a threat message in an alien language. I’m scared. Next, I will give a police complaint if I receive messages that I cannot read and understand,” the man informed Blinkit support. He also mentioned being unfamiliar with Hindi and expressed disturbance over the notification, which he claimed used “Gaya,” meaning “wound” in Kannada.

He further admonished the company, insisting on communication in Kannada and questioning, “Why are you operating in Bengaluru if you can’t offer services in the official language of this region?” He stressed, “Kannada is the sole official language of Bengaluru.”

In response, Blinkit clarified that the Hindi notification was not a threat message and emphasized their respect for all religions and languages. “We have acknowledged your complaint and will address this issue,” the online delivery app assured.

Updating on the conversation later, the man noted that Blinkit had switched to sending only English notifications for over a month. “After this complaint, I noticed for over a month that they are now sending only English notifications. No more alien language nonsense. If more people complain, they will introduce Kannada as well,” he added.

Internet Reacts

The incident quickly gained attention on social media, amassing over 1 million views and nearly 2,000 likes. However, reactions were divided, with some users criticizing the man’s approach while others supported his stance.

“Don’t understand what is problem with so many companies? Just why can’t they include services in local languages?” asked one user.

“Only shows that people need to get jobs and have a life. You could have simply closed notifications. Instead, you sit and think of every situation where we can do a language angle,” wrote another.

“Bhai literally you could have used turn off notifications option. But no, I have so much free time that I can tweet this on Twitter and enjoy engagement and reach,” said another.

“Saar saar you should have interacted with Blinkit in Kannada saar. Why using alien language English saar,” jokingly commented a fourth.

“Lmao what clown behaviour. I wonder how the police would react if you went to them with this complaint. Do you get offended every time you read a menu in a restaurant that has Paneer Tikka?” added another.

